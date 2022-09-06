The fandom of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, like almost all fandoms, has never been strangers to infighting; for every fan that spits on a film that failed to meet their expectations, there’s another who will fight to the most brutal of deaths for it.

But it’s time to put aside the more trivial MCU squabbles fandom, instead focusing our energy on some takes that absolutely burn the flesh right off the bone with how hot they are.

Indeed, in the face of an apathetic internet, and each armed with an opinion that could very well be considered an endangered species, some of the bravest transgressors of r/marvelstudios are thrusting their scalding-hot takes into the limelight.

One user went to bat for Thor: The Dark World, considered among the bottom of the barrel when it comes to MCU movies, but still choosing to point out the complexity of the universe’s lore that it uncovers, as well as giving nods to the admittedly impressive technical aspects and creative team.

Another responder dared to bring Morbius into the mix, and, while not technically an MCU film, it did offer a new platform for the MCU’s Vulture, a villain that found himself forming an alliance with the titular vampire in the film’s mid-credits scene, however infamously it did so.

Another user, perhaps the boldest of them all, went as far as to suggest that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, perhaps the two most exciting aspects of Spider-Man: No Way Home and also 2021’s worst kept secret, should not have appeared in the film, and they were all too happy to lean into the “why” of such a spicy take.

It seems the MCU fandom remains heavily armed with some takes that require some aloe vera to be around; it just goes to show that you should never underestimate the shock potential of a global, diverse fanbase such as this one.