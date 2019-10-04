Diana Will Finally Get Her Invisible Jet In Wonder Woman 1984

You haven’t seen it in the comic books. You haven’t seen it on Super Friends. And you haven’t seen its bathroom on Family Guy. That’s right, it’s Amazonian Princess Diana’s invisible jet, and we may get to not see it in the upcoming film, Wonder Woman 1984.

Technicalities aside, sources close to We Got This Covered – the same ones who told us the hero would have her Golden Eagle armor in the movie, which was later confirmed – have informed us that Diana’s iconic method of transportation will be appearing in Patty Jenkins’ upcoming sequel.

The World War II-set origin story saw Gal Gadot’s exquisite and powerful warrior set out on a crusade through No Man’s Land to battle Ares, the “Godkiller” who’s returned to Earth. Among her many fancy gadgets and gurus were an updated iteration of her suit (designed by Lindy Hemming), her Bracelets of Submission, and of course, her Lasso of Truth.

But a lot of the comic fans were quick to notice that while Wonder Woman featured a plane, it was Steve Trevor’s fighter, not Diana’s Invisible Jet. Fortunately, it’s looking like that will soon change. The aircraft, which has been a staple of the character since 1942, will make its big screen debut next year as perhaps the simplest CGI creation ever conceived.

With that said, other than the fact that Wonder Woman 1984 is a sequel to the 2017 smash hit, not much else is known about the film. We have no clue what the plot is going to entail, or how, beyond rumors, Steve Trevor will be coming back to life. But given that it isn’t releasing until June 2020, there’s still plenty of time for us to sort through the details, so stay tuned to We Got This Covered for any future updates.