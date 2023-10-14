Did ‘Fast and Furious’ star Paul Walker ever marry and have a wife?

Paul Walker is the Hollywood dream boat that gave us such hits as Fast and Furious, an icon for many years and stole many hearts. Unfortunately, he left the world too soon, dying in a car crash in 2013 at the age of 40. Despite his untimely passing, however, he still has a dedicated following of fans who work to keep his memory and legacy alive. Yet, we wondered, of all his admirers was there one that was extra special to him? Did he ever end up with a significant other or wife? Here’s everything to know.

Walker began his career as a toddler model in a Pampers commercial. Over time, he graduated to slightly more advanced roles including several TV sitcoms, and finally in 1993 he gained recognition for his role as Brandon Collins on the soap The Young and The Restless, before his break in the 2001 hit The Fast and the Furious alongside Vin Diesel. Needless to say, it was an immediate hit, turning into a franchise that’s still going strong today.

At the height of his career, he was involved in a car accident that would prove fatal. While many mourned his death, his daughter Meadow Walker, took it especially hard, but she remains part of the Fast family after being walked down the aisle by her “Uncle Vin” at her wedding and making a cameo appearance in this year’s Fast X. So, if Walker has a daughter, who is her mother? We dove in to find out who she was, and what was her status with Walker.

Who is Rebecca Soteros?

Rebecca Soteros is Meadow Walker’s mother, and the former love interest of Paul Walker. The two shared a tumultuous relationship in Soteros’ early 20s, in which Walker admitted he was less than faithful. In a tell-all interview with WENN, he explained where he was at that point in his life, and how he was just not ready for a serious relationship or long-term commitment. “I knew where I was at with chicks and having fun. I mean, I was sleeping with her (Rebecca’s) friends, for crying out loud. You know what I mean? I was an animal, and so I want to be there and my heart wants to be in it, but the mind just isn’t following it.”

Soteros found out she was pregnant during the course of their rocky relationship, which reportedly led to their breakup. She moved to Hawaii with their daughter where Meadow lived until the age of 13, at which time she moved to be with her father in California.

While Soteros and Walker were childhood sweethearts, dated as adults, and shared a child together, they never were officially married. They had also long since parted ways at the time of Walker’s untimely death.

At the time of his passing, Walker was known to be dating Jasmine Pilchard-Gosnell. The relationship was wrapped in scandal, as the two began dating when he was 33 and she was only 16. How the two met is a bit of a mystery. There was a significant age difference, and Walker was already a Hollywood heavy hitter at the time. She was in high school living in Goleta, California with her parents, who owned a landscaping business. She eventually became a student at Unity College studying conservation. The couple remained together for seven years and there were rumors that they did have some plans to marry, but they were never officially engaged. They were together until the time of his death, when he was 40 years old and she was 23.

In fact, the question of “was Paul Walker ever married?” is an easy one to answer when he never was. He dated and had a daughter with Soteros, and had several other short-lived relationships before his final one with Pilchard-Gosnell.

The actor may be gone, but his memory still lives on with the people who knew him best.