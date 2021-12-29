Did Mirabel ever get a gift in Encanto?

When Alma Madrigal loses her husband and her home as she flees an armed conflict, she holds on to her children for dear life and chases safety. She knows she must provide them with more than just a home — they need security, comfort, and as much normalcy as she can muster.

A magic candle helps to provide some of that for the Madrigal family, and it also provides them with a home, but not just any home — a magical one. Over the next 50 years, a beautiful life has blossomed for the Madrigal family and their new community, Encanto.

The synopsis for the heartwarming and beautiful animated film is as follows:

“The Madrigals are an extraordinary family who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia in a charmed place called the Encanto. The magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift — every child except Mirabel. However, she soon may be the Madrigals last hope when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is now in danger.”

The film showcases the extraordinary gifts of the Madrigal children and grandchildren alongside the fact that one of them has no gift at all. These gifts aren’t typical presents; they’re gifts of magic. From precognition, the ability to grow flowers at will, and speaking to animals — the gifts are meaningful and special and can also help the community.

However, one of their gifts has caused a separation of the family. Bruno possesses the gift of precognition, and it has caused a strain between himself and his loved ones. So when his sister Julieta’s daughter named Mirabel begins to sense that the magic within the family is failing, Bruno is the one who can help.

Does Mirabel have a gift of her own?

Mirabel doesn’t have a gift of her own throughout the film, but a remarkable discovery at the end showcases that she may have just had the most important gift of all this whole time. Sometimes when you meet people, they feel like magic — something about them draws you in and makes you believe the best in yourself exists somewhere you haven’t yet discovered.

What is Mirabel’s gift?

Mirabel has a lovely, wonderful, and important gift. Mirabel possesses, much like her Abuela, the gift of keeping the family together. Mirabel’s gift is the gift of showing them their best traits and helping them to love themselves for who they are. Mirabel is part of the glue that holds the family together, someone who sees the light even in the darkness. Mirabel’s gift is the knowledge that family, not magic, is the most meaningful gift we’ll ever receive.

You can watch Encanto on Disney Plus now, and you won’t want to miss it. It’s the perfect film to remind us all of what’s important in life — the people we love the most.