Did Natasha Lyonne appear in any of the ‘Home Alone’ movies?

Long before Natasha Lyonne was a smooth-talking criminal in Orange is the New Black, she was a sneaky babysitter in Dennis the Menace. But did the NYC-born actress ever make a surprise cameo in any of the Home Alone movies?

Without a doubt, the ‘90s were a soaring time for cinema — especially in regards to the first two Home Alone movies, which were undoubtedly box office successes. With child star Macaulay Culkin in the driver seat, the Christmas classics went on to become two of the most beloved holidays movies of all time and eventually catapulted Culkin to mainstream stardom. With Culkin now receiving his fresh-faced star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, folks are wondering whether Lyonne, who embraced Culkin’s recent honor, was ever in the Home Alone projects.

So, let’s dive in and explore whether or not one of the most popular working actresses today ever stood beside Kevin McCallister and battled burglars.

Did Lyonne ever appear in the Home Alone movies?

Photo via Peacock

Despite both Lyonne and Culkin being child actors around the same time period, Lyonne did not appear in any of the Home Alone movies. Because of their closeness in age and similar time frame while acting as kids, many folks were convinced that Lyonne and Culkin starred in one of the Home Alone movies together — especially since Lyonne was in attendance for Culkin receiving his star on the Walk of Fame.

In reality, the two have remained friends years before starring in 2003’s Party Monster together, with Lyonne expressing being so proud of Culkin for his latest honor. Moviegoers have often believed that Lyonne was in Home Alone, when in reality, she made a cameo in Dennis the Menace, released just one year after the second Home Alone entry.