Digital and Blu-ray ‘Jurassic World Dominion’ will run an extra 14 minutes

Are you one of the people who watched the movie Jurassic World: Dominion, but felt that it ended too early? Well you’re in luck! The digital and Blu-Ray version of the movie has extra 14 minutes of the fan-approved but critic-hated dinosaur movie.

The extra minutes will feature not only more footage, but an alternate beginning as well. The bonus features include a look at how the franchise evolved over the years, how the dinosaurs were created, a look at the last night of filming, and featurettes about the special effects in the movie.

But that’s not all! There’s also a version of a short film by director Colin Trevorrow called Battle at Big Rock – a movie that takes place about a year after Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. In a previous interview with The Wrap, Trevorrow said he always had the intention of adding the extra footage in the prologue even though he had to cut it for the theatrical release.

“[It was] maybe too Malick-ian for a big summer movie. It was the beginning of the movie, it’s the first five minutes of the film and something I’m very proud of. In our negotiations for how long this movie could be, and it’s still a pretty long movie, we realized that it was going to have to go. Universal supported my request to just give it to everyone for free and let people watch this prologue as a way to bring them into the world that we were creating. Hopefully, and I could almost say assuredly, someday you will be able to see it again.”

Dominion came out June 10 and made about $961 million on a budget of $185 million, despite being ravaged by critics. For example, Todd Gilchrist from the AV Club said it was maybe the most boring movie ever.

“Dominion answers the question ‘What if dinosaurs became so commonplace they were no longer exciting?’ by making even the most unique dinosaur encounters so routine and uninspiring that even the people involved cannot muster enthusiasm to be frightened.”

Despite these glowing reviews, including one that called it a “long, tiring, winding road,” the movie is still a favorite with fans and continues to print money just by existing, so we’ll probably still see another sequel in the near future.

The newest version of Jurassic World: Dominion is 160 minutes long and releases digitally and on Blu-Ray August 16.