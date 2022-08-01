Home / movies

Disappointed fans name the awesome-sounding movies that lived to underwhelm

There are few things more disappointing for a cinema fan than getting hyped up for a movie, whether it be the names involved on either side of the camera, a solid marketing campaign, or a general sense of anticipation and hype being built up pre-release, only for the end product to bring nothing but crushing disappointment.

It’s a sentiment we’ve all come across countless times, but that doesn’t make the blows any softer when they inevitably land. With that in mind, the cinephiles of Reddit have been compiling a list of potentially awesome titles that had all of the necessary ingredients to deliver greatness, only to come up woefully short when it mattered most.

The Black Dahlia was an excellent way to kick things off, given that Brian De Palma has helmed more than a couple of classics in his time, while a stacked ensemble delving into one of the most infamous true-crime tales in history was a tantalizing prospect, at least until audiences were able to witness the mediocrity on display firsthand.

Controversially, popular Netflix blockbuster Army of the Dead has been making a splash in the comments, with a lot of folks dismayed at how Zack Snyder could turn such a killer high concept into an uninteresting shoot ’em up that brought little freshness to the table.

Gangster Squad deservedly ranks high among the top-voted responses, before Snyder appears yet again with Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, although everyone would agree the Ultimate Edition is a vastly superior piece of work. Opinions are very much like assholes, so it’s no surprise that things have been getting heated as the debate rages.