Disenchanted Coming To Disney Plus Fall 2022

Disney fans have been waiting since 2007 for a follow-up to Enchanted, and now we know that we’ve just got one more year to wait until it finally arrives. Talk of a follow-up to the subversive fairy tale movie has been around ever since the first one was released, but it’s only now become a reality. As titled Disenchanted, the sequel wrapped up production earlier this year, with Disney announcing a release window for the much-anticipated film as part of the Disney Plus Day celebrations this Friday morning.

The Disney Plus Twitter account shared a video in which Giselle herself Amy Adams and co-star Patrick Dempsey, who plays her love interest Robert Phillip, share the good news. As well as reminding us that the original Enchanted is at last available to watch on the platform from today, the duo confirmed that Disenchanted will be with us sometime in fall 2022. Check out the announcement below:

Adams and Dempsey will also be reunited with James Marsden and Idina Menzel from the first film, who will be reprising their roles as Prince Edward and Nancy Tremaine. New cast members include Yvette Nicole Brown, Jayma Mays, Oscar Nunez and Maya Rudolph, with Rudolph expected to be stepping into Susan Sarandon’s shoes to play the villain of the piece.

Enchanted ended with Giselle deciding to remain in New York with Robert and his daughter Morgan (Rachel Covey) with Nancy returning to the animated land of Andalasia to marry Edward. In the sequel, Giselle, Robert and Morgan (with Gabriella Baldacchino replacing Covey) move to the suburb of Monroeville, fifteen years later. But when problems arise, Giselle wishes that their lives were the perfect fairy tale, creating a spell that backfires and leaves the princess rushing to save her loved ones before the clock strikes midnight. Adam Shankman directs.

