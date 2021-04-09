Disney Plus Added 10 New Movies/TV Shows Today

It’s Friday, and you know what that means. Yes, it’s time for Disney Plus to serve up another haul of new arrivals just in time for the weekend. It’s a decent-sized load this week, too, delivering a range of TV content, including a couple of complete shows and the latest episodes of the platform’s original series, and a bunch of classic movies. So, let’s take a closer look at what’s fresh on D+ in the United States this April 9th.

For starters, the latest National Geographic title to go up on the site is Cesar Millan: The Real Story, which reveals the inspiring life story of the celebrity dog trainer. Then there are two Disney XD animated series from the 2010s – wacky sci-fi Future-Worm and both runs of Kick Buttowski: Suburban Daredevil. And let’s not overlook the season finale of Secrets of Sulphur Springs, the Disney Channel drama about a couple of kids who journey through a time portal back to the 1960s.

Over onto the new movies that debuted today, you can now catch three forgotten 90s films from Disney’s vaults. 1995’s Man of the House, a family comedy starring Chevy Chase that’s about a kid who torments his new stepdad, 1991 period Disney Channel movie Mark Twain and Me and Squanto: A Warrior’s Tale, an adventure pic based on the real-life Native American hero.

Last but not least, there’s the latest episodes of both Marvel’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, starring Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, and The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, featuring Emilio Estevez back as Gordon Bombay to coach another squad of underdog peewee ice hockey players.

Here’s the full list of new additions to D+ today:

Cesar Millan: The Real Story

Disney Future-Worm!

Disney Kick Buttowski: Suburban Daredevil (S1)

Disney Kick Buttowski: Suburban Daredevil (S2)

Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs: Time After Time (S1 Finale)

Man of the House

Mark Twain and Me

Squanto: A Warrior’s Tale

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier *Disney+ Original

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Episode 103 “Breakaway” *Disney+ Original

You can chow down on all of this on Disney Plus this weekend and be sure to let us know what you’ll be watching by leaving a comment.