Disney Plus Added 11 New Movies/TV Shows Today

It’s time for the first Disney Plus haul of the month, with the Mouse House’s streaming platform serving up 11 fresh titles this Friday, June 4th. There’s a great range to choose from this weekend, so whether you’re looking for some original TV content or some new movies to check out, there’s something for every subscriber to enjoy from today’s load. See the full list of new arrivals below and then scroll down for our pick of the highlights:

Big Shot – Episode 108 “Everything to Me” *Disney+ Original

Disney Amphibia (S2)

Disney Junior Muppet Babies (S3)

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3; Ep. Texas Throwdown)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 204 “The Storm” *Disney+ Original

Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs

Marvel Studios Legends *Disney+ Original

Raya and the Last Dragon

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 106 *Disney+ Original

Us Again

X-Men Origins: Wolverine

Looking forward to Loki next Wednesday? Then make sure to catch the latest episode of Marvel Studios Legends, the short-form clip-based show. As with those that accompanied WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, this new episode focuses on the star of the incoming Disney Plus series – Tom Hiddleston’s Asgardian trickster – recapping his journey from 2011’s Thor to his resurrection in Avengers: Endgame.

Speaking of Marvel, the latest X-Men movie to arrive on D+ goes up today. It’s X-Men Origins: Wolverine, so not one of the best entries in the Fox saga, but it is a notable one that’s worth revisiting all the same. Not only was it Hugh Jackman’s first solo film as Logan it also marked Ryan Reynolds’ inaugural appearance as Deadpool. This follows on from X-Men: The Last Stand debuting a couple of weeks ago.

Last but not least, following its Premier Access release in March, Raya and the Last Dragon is finally available to stream at no extra cost for subscribers. Star Wars‘ Kelly Marie Tran features as Disney’s first Southeast Asian princess who must journey to find the last dragon alive in order to save her kingdom. Awkwafina and Gemma Chan are also in the cast.

Don’t miss these highlights and much more on Disney Plus from today.