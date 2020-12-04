Disney Plus Added 11 New Movies And TV Shows Today

Given the sheer strength in depth of the Mouse House’s back catalogue that includes Star Wars, the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Pixar, The Simpsons and a wide selection of animated titles, not to mention the production line of live-action remakes based on the studio’s extensive roster of classics, there’s more than enough on Disney Plus to keep subscribers occupied for years.

In terms of original content, though, the platform is lagging far behind the likes of Netflix, Amazon and even HBO Max. Then again, that clearly doesn’t matter in the slightest when the customer count blew past 73 million in just twelve months, which is way ahead of even the most optimistic projections being made in the boardroom.

Today brings an eclectic mix of new additions to the streaming service, and for those who were unwilling to shell out $30 for the privilege of viewing Niki Caro’s Mulan, the surprisingly controversial blockbuster is now available to watch for free. There are also several titles that look destined to draw in some big numbers, and you can check out the full list of what arrived down below.

Anastasia

Mulan

Big

Big Sharks Rule

Man vs. Shark

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

Sky High

Godmothered

The Mandalorian – Chapter 14

Extras – Beyond the Clouds: Where It All Began

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse: Keep On Rollin, The Big Good Wolf



Obviously, The Mandalorian is going to top the most-watched list seeing as the show is five times more popular than anything else on Disney Plus, but original comedy Godmothered is also poised to play well, especially with family audiences. Elsewhere, Tom Hanks’ breakthrough role in Big is an undisputed classic, while overlooked superhero movie Sky High is a severely underrated gem. The same can’t be said for The Nutcracker and the Four Realms, though, which tanked at the box office back in 2018, while 1997’s beloved yet overlooked animation Anastasia will certainly help keep the nostalgia crowd occupied.