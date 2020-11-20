Disney Plus Added 7 New Movies/TV Shows Today

It’s Friday, which means it’s time for Disney Plus to add a bunch of new titles to its library. Today sees seven movies and TV shows go up on the streaming service in the US, including five new episodes of original shows and a couple of freshly licensed movies. There’s much to enjoy, then, but the highlight of the haul probably has to be the premiere of a much-anticipated Marvel series.

Marvel 616 might not be a new entry in the MCU, but it is a Marvel Studios production, acting as a neat introduction to the franchise’s upcoming exclusive D+ shows. The anthology documentary series is set to explore the historical, cultural and societal impacts of the Marvel Comics Universe and its intersection with the world. It kicks off its first episode of six today and should keep fans going through December, ahead of WandaVision dropping in January.

For more, here’s the full list of what just arrived on Disney Plus:

Marvel’s 616 (Premiere) *Disney+ Original

One Day At Disney – Episode 151 “Season Finale” *Disney+ Original

Planes

Planes: Fire Rescue

The Mandalorian – Episode 204 “Chapter 12” *Disney+ Original

The Real Right Stuff (Premiere) *Disney+ Original

The Right Stuff – Finale Episode 108 “Flight” *Disney+ Original

The Mandalorian Season 2 Character Posters Revealed 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Obviously the close runner-up to Marvel 616 in this week’s haul is the latest from The Mandalorian season 2. “Chapter 12: The Siege,” AKA episode 2×04, sees the return of Gina Carano and Carl Weathers as Cara Dune and Greef Karga. Also arriving today are two season finales – One Day at Disney and The Right Stuff. Spinoff docuseries The Real Right Stuff likewise premieres, and last but not least, both Planes movies – Disney-animated spinoffs of Pixar’s Cars franchise – make a landing today as well.

Remember, though, that isn’t all of the new arrivals this week. On Tuesday, the LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special debuted on the site, offering a hilarious love letter to the saga, while Wednesday saw the two-part premiere of The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse animated series, as that marked the iconic rodent’s 92nd birthday.

Tell us, though, what are you going to be watching on Disney Plus this weekend? Join the conversation in the comments section below.