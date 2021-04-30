Disney Plus Added 7 New Movies/TV Shows Today

Disney Plus has got one last haul of new content to go this month before April is over. We might not have a fresh episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier to enjoy this week, but there are a bunch of other great titles to keep us entertained all the same. Including a behind-the-scenes look at the smash hit Marvel TV series, not to mention the latest installments of the platform’s two currently ongoing shows.

Check out the full list of what’s new today below and then keep reading for a more in-depth rundown:

Adventures in Wonderland Big Shot – Episode 103 “TCKS” Disney Ducktales (S3) Disney Junior Mira, Royal Detective Marvel Studios: Assembled – Assembled: The Making of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier Oklahoma! The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Episode 106 “Spirit of the Ducks”

First of all, today delivers a blast from the past for 90s kids, as all 100 episodes of Adventures in Wonderland, a modern day take on the classic story that originally aired between 1992-1995 on the Disney Channel, arrive on D+ this Friday. Not to mention there’s Mira, Royal Detective – the first Disney Junior series to feature a South Asian lead – for younger viewers. The lone movie coming to the streamer this weekend, meanwhile, is iconic 1955 musical Oklahoma!

The third and final season of Disney’s DuckTales reboot, which stars David Tennant as the voice of Scrooge McDuck and Ben Schwartz, Danny Pudi and Bobby Moynihan as his nephews, at last comes to the platform, too. So, if you haven’t caught any of the acclaimed animated series yet, you can now binge it from start to finish.

Also, don’t miss the third episode of sports comedy drama Big Shot starring John Stamos as a washed-up basketball coach and the sixth outing of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers featuring Emilio Estevez as, uh, a washed-up hockey coach. Last but not least, another installment of occasional making-of series Marvel Studios: Assembled lands. Make the most of this hour-long special, as it’s the final bit of new Marvel Studios content we’re getting until June.

Don’t miss all of this on Disney Plus this weekend.