Disney Plus Added 9 New Movies/TV Shows Today

After bringing us a ton of great content in October, Disney Plus is looking to keep the momentum going now that we’re into November. Among other things, they’ve added a new episode of the platform’s most popular show today, along with a Christmas flick and a whole handful of interesting titles that are sure to keep you busy over the weekend.

Of course, the most exciting addition of the bunch has to be the new installment of Disney Plus original series The Mandalorian. After the season 2 premiere kicked things off an an extremely exciting note, the story continues today with another chapter and already, the early reactions online seem to be positive. Then again, it’s hard not to love anything Baby Yoda related.

But if Star Wars isn’t really your jam, why not try Disney’s A Christmas Carol, the 2009 animated adaptation of the iconic Charles Dickens story? Jim Carrey features in multiple roles, playing Ebenezer Scrooge and all three of the ghosts who haunt him throughout the story. Meanwhile, the supporting cast boasts talent like Cary Elwes, Gary Oldman, Bob Hoskins and more. It didn’t score particularly well with critics, but it’s a harmless enough watch that should provide some entertainment.

For everything hitting Disney Plus today, see below:

Disney’s A Christmas Carol

Disney Goldie & Bear (S1-2)

Disney Junior Fancy Nancy: Fancy it Yourself (S1)

Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom – Episode 107 – “The Big Egg Switcheroo” *Disney+ Original

Mr. Magoo

One Day At Disney – Episode 149 – “Leslie Evans: Senior R&D Imagineer” *Disney+ Original

The Mandalorian – Episode 202 – “Chapter 10” *Disney+ Original

The Right Stuff – Episode 106 – “VOSTOK” *Disney+ Original

Weird But True – Season Finale Episode 313 – “Camping” *Disney+ Original

So, quite a solid list of content then, and though it’s perhaps not as stacked as previous weeks, a new episode of The Mandalorian will surely be enough to get folks to log onto the streaming site as soon as they can. True, Disney Plus doesn’t have a ton of must-see originals, but this is certainly one of them.

Tell us, though, what do you plan on watching this weekend? Anything listed above, or did you already have something else lined up? As always, let us know down below.