Disney Plus Added 9 New Movies/TV Shows Today

Disney Plus has added 9 new titles to its library today, and while it’s not the most exciting or eye-catching haul, there are still a few notable fresh movies and TV shows that you may want to look into.

For one, we’ve got some new films that might keep the young ones entertained. There’s 2008’s Beverly Hills Chihuahua, which boasts a cast that includes Piper Perabo and Jamie Lee Curtis as the human leads, while George Lopez and Andy Garcia lend vocal support. The pic follows the adventures of a couple of Chihuahuas who find themselves dognapped and taken to Mexico. It spawned a few sequels back in the day and while not an incredible movie by any means, it can definitely kill a few hours if you’re looking for some family-friendly entertainment.

2005’s Cheaper by the Dozen 2, meanwhile, stars Steve Martin and focuses on the jumbo-sized Baker family. A sequel to 2003’s Cheaper by the Dozen, this is another one that’s safe for the youngsters – then again, mostly everything on Disney Plus is – and though not as good as its predecessor, it still offers up some laughs.

For more, here’s everything that hit Disney Plus today:

Beverly Hills Chihuahua

Cheaper by the Dozen 2

The Simpsons (Season 31)

Secrets of the Zoo: Down Under (Season 1)

Mr. Holland’s Opus

Zenimation Extended Edition, Premiere

Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Episode 102, “Happy Birthday, Gino!”

One Day At Disney, Episode 144, “Pablo Rufino, Ride Show Technician”

Weird But True, Episode 308, “Our Solar System”

Again, not the most exciting list, but the films mentioned above, along with season 31 of The Simpsons, are all worth a look. Not to mention there are new episodes of some of the platform’s ongoing shows, which have proven quite popular.

But tell us, what do you plan on checking out on Disney Plus this weekend? Does anything here catch your eye? As always, let us know down below and stay tuned for further updates on what’s coming to the streaming service throughout October.