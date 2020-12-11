Disney Plus Added 9 New Movies/TV Shows Today

Yesterday, the Mouse House unveiled their stacked upcoming plans for Disney Plus, with many hotly anticipated projects on the way, including 10 TV shows apiece for the Marvel and Star Wars franchises. All these goodies are still pretty far off, but this Friday, December 11th nonetheless delivers a few juicy treats for subscribers, such as some new originals, a popular animated sequel and the latest episode of The Mandalorian.

For starters, a couple of Disney Channel holiday specials go up on the streaming service today – Disney Channel’s Epic Holiday Showdown and Disney Holiday Magic Quest – featuring many of your favorite stars like Raven Symone (Raven’s Home) and ZOMBIES‘ Meg Donnelly. Then there’s docuseries Beyond the Clouds, diving behind the scenes of the recent moving biopic, which can be found in the Extras section of Clouds.

For more, check out the full rundown of the nine new titles below:

Disney Channel’s Epic Holiday Showdown

Disney Holiday Magic Quest

Extras – Beyond the Clouds: Meet the Sobiechs *Disney+ Original

Gender Revolution: A Journey with Katie Couric

High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special (Premiere) *Disney+ Original

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Safety (Premiere) *Disney+ Original

The Mandalorian – “Chapter 15” *Disney+ Original

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse – “The Brave Little Squire” & “An Ordinary Date” *Disney+ Original

Moving on, Katie Couric-hosted documentary Gender Revolution likewise goes live this Friday, as does High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special and new episodes of The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse animated series. And don’t miss the penultimate outing of The Mandalorian season 2. Will Mando and friends manage to free Baby Yoda from the Empire’s evil grasp?

Last but not least, we have a couple of movies to check out this weekend as well. The latest D+ original to drop is Safety, a poignant drama starring Jay Reeves as a promising football star who has to put his dreams on hold when he takes custody of his little brother once their mother enters a drug rehab facility. What’s more, Ralph Breaks the Internet – the hit 2018 sequel starring John C. Reilly and Sarah Silverman – finally debuts on the site.

Tell us, though, what are you going to be watching on Disney Plus this weekend? Sound off in the comments section below.