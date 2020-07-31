Every New Movie/TV Show Added To Disney Plus Today

The end of a month is a go-to time for streaming services to drop new content, and the end of this July is no different. Disney Plus have a host of new titles arriving today, including a big name latecomer that’s bound to be popular. And below, you can see the full list of what was added – just in time for the weekend:

Alaska Animal Rescue (S1)

Animal Showdown (S1)

Best Job Ever (S1)

Big Cat Games

Cradle of the Gods

Destination World (S1)

Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (S8)

Fearless Adventures with Jack Randall (S1)

Hidden Kingdoms of China

Hunt for the Abominable Snowman

Incredibles 2

India’s Wild Leopards

Jungle Animal Rescue (S1)

King Fishers (S1)

Lost Temple of the Inca

Marvel Funko (S1-2)

Surviving the Mount St. Helens Disaster

Weirdest, Bestest, Truest (S1)

What Sam Sees (S1)

Muppets Now, Episode 101, “Due Date”

Disney Family Sundays, Episode 139, “Mickey and Minnie: Pillows”

One Day at Disney, Episode 135, Lauren Cabo, “Imagineering Portfolio Creative Executive”

Lots of low-key TV to sift through in there, but the eye-catcher is undoubtedly Incredibles 2. The long-awaited animated sequel also ended up being long-awaited for Disney Plus. That’s because it was licensed to Netflix for 18 months. That 18 month sojourn is now over, though, bringing another member of the Disney family back under their roof.

Incredibles 2 was a smash hit when it finally released back in 2018. Can’t say I was quite as enamoured with it, though I loved the fact that the voice cast was fronted by Better Call Saul stars. Bob Odenkirk and Jonathan Banks are brilliant talents who make anything they’re in more watchable. But the film left me a little cold, leaving the impression of a project that came 10 years too late. The story picked up right where the first left off, but the intervening years created a dissonance I just couldn’t get over.

As for the rest of the new content, one can’t help but notice a pattern. Alaska Animal Rescue, Animal Showdown, Big Cat Games, Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet….is it wildlife season at Mickey Mouse’s house, or is this par for the course? Disney Plus regulars are welcome to explain more in the comments section, but it seems this month has gone out with an animal-themed bang.