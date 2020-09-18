Disney Added 14 New Movies/TV Shows Today

It’s Friday, and Disney Plus has delivered its usual healthy dose of new titles to keep you Mouse House lovers going through the weekend. Last week was a bit of an anaemic haul coming after the high of Mulan and other titles arriving on September 4th, but this batch dropping today – September 18th – is a lot weightier. It includes a brand new original TV series, one whole classic TV show and a couple of movies, among other things.

See below for the full list of what we got:

Becoming – Original Series Premiere: Episodes 101-110 Available *Disney+ Original

Bend it Like Beckham

Coop & Cami Ask the World (S2)

Europe from Above (S1)

Ever After: A Cinderella Story

Kingdom of the Mummies (S1)

Marvel Super Hero Adventures (s4)

Notre Dame: Race Against the Inferno

Once Upon a Time (S1-7)

One Day At Disney – Episode 142 – “Dr. Natalie Mylniczenko: Veterinarian” *Disney+ Original

Soy Luna (S2-3)

Violetta (S3)

Weird But True – Episode 306 – “Trains” *Disney+ Original

Wicked Tuna (S9)

The highlight of today’s haul has to be Becoming, a new documentary series in which celebrities take us through their beginnings in life and how they got to where they are today. All 10 episodes drop this Friday, with the famous faces involved including Pitch Perfect star Adam Devine, basketball player Anthony Davis and actress Ashley Tisdale. Elsewhere, Disney Channel series Coop & Cami Ask the World and Soy Luna have released.

Fans will also definitely want to check out Once Upon a Time, with all seven seasons of the hit ABC fairy tale drama going up on D+. Given OUAT‘s close ties to the Disney animated universe, this is definitely the most fitting home for it. Likewise, watch out for National Geographic series Europe from Above and Kingdom of the Mummies and new episodes of Weird But True and One Day at Disney.

As for movies, D+ adds two films inherited from Fox today. 2002 sports comedy Bend it Like Beckham, which served as Keira Knightley’s breakout role, and 1998’s Ever After: A Cinderella Story, a retelling of the classic tale starring Drew Barrymore, Angelica Huston and Dougray Scott.

Tell us, though, what will you be watching on Disney Plus this weekend? As always, let us know down below.