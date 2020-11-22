Disney Plus Is Adding 10 New Movies And TV Shows This Week

Disney Plus is adding 10 new titles this coming Friday to end November with a bang. Before the Mouse House’s streaming service ushers in the holiday season in December, there are a few more exciting movies and TV shows on the way, including a new D+ original film, a batch of complete seasons to binge and, of course, the latest episode of The Mandalorian season 2.

To begin with, Friday sees the debut of Black Beauty, a modern day retelling of the classic novel by Anna Sewell. Kate Winslet voices the famous horse, with Mackenzie Foy (The Nutcracker and the Four Realms) as Jo, a spirited teenager who becomes Beauty’s best friend once she’s taken from her home and family in the American West.

The animal-themed adventures continue with Far From Home: The Adventures of Yellow Dog, a little-remembered 20th Century Fox drama movie from 1995, while another film that Disney inherited from Fox that’s going up on D+ this coming week is Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day. The 2014 family flick stars Steve Carrell and Jennifer Garner.

For more, see below for the full list of what’s being added:

Alaska: Port Protection

Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day

Black Beauty (Premiere) *Disney+ Original

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Maximum Venom (S3)

Once Upon a Time in Wonderland

Party Animals (S1)

Simpsons Forever – Favorite Episodes of November 2020 *Disney+ Original

The Adventures of Yellow Dog: Far From Home

The Mandalorian – Episode 205 “Chapter 13” *Disney+ Original

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse – Episodes “House of Tomorrow” & “Hard to Swallow” *Disney+ Original

The Mandalorian Season 2 Character Posters Revealed 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Moving onto the TV content that’s due, season 3 of Marvel’s Spider-Man animated series – subtitled Maximum Venom – arrives on Friday, meaning the complete show will soon be available to stream. Also of note is Once Upon a Time in Wonderland, the short-lived spinoff of ABC’s OUAT that ran for a single season. The parent series debuted on D+ a few months ago and now the whole OUAT universe will be present and correct on the streamer.

The upcoming release that’s the most hyped, though, has to be The Mandalorian season 2’s fifth episode. We know the title is “Chapter 13: The Jedi,” which heavily suggests this is the one that’ll introduce Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka Tano into the live-action Star Wars universe. So, expect it to blow the lid off the internet.

Tell us, though, what are you going to be watching on Disney Plus next weekend once this haul drops? Join the conversation in the comments section below.