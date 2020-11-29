Disney Plus Is Adding 11 New Movies And TV Shows This Week

December is almost upon us, and Disney Plus has a great haul of movies/TV shows coming on Friday to kick off the month in style. In total, there are 11 titles hitting the Mouse House’s streaming service this week and while there’s no explicit Christmassy content to be found, the new arrivals do include a bunch of nostalgic favorites which make for perfect viewing this time of year.

First up, beloved 90s Fox animated effort Anastasia has always been mistaken for a Disney flick and now it officially is as it joins D+ on Friday. Legendary comedy film Big, which earned Tom Hanks his first Oscar nomination, likewise is on its way. Elsewhere, fans have been waiting to see 2005 superhero pic Sky High on Disney Plus ever since the platform launched and finally, the wait is over this week.

Check out the full list of everything arriving on the site on December 4th below:

Anastasia

Mulan

Big

Big Sharks Rule

Man vs. Shark

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

Sky High

Godmothered

The Mandalorian Chapter 14

Extras – Beyond the Clouds: Where It All Began

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse: Keep On Rollin, The Big Good Wolf

It’s not just classic movies being added to D+ this week, though, as there’s also one from just two years ago and a couple of streaming originals. 2018 fantasy film The Nutcracker and the Four Realms goes up on Friday, as does Godmothered, which stars Jillian Bell as a fairy godmother. And let’s not forget that Mulan finally becomes available to all Disney Plus subscribers at no extra cost in just a few days as well.

Moving on to TV, if you like sharks, you won’t be disappointed with the two new National Geographic documentaries dropping on Friday – Big Sharks Rule and Man vs. Shark. Behind-the-scenes series Beyond the Clouds also debuts and will be found in the Extras section of original film Clouds. Then there are new episodes of The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse and, last but not least, The Mandalorian season 2 continues.