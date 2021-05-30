Disney Plus Is Adding 11 New Movies/TV Shows This Week

As we head into June, let’s take a look at what Disney Plus is serving up for its first haul of the new month. It’s not the meatiest drop ever, but it’ll bring us the platform’s latest batch of original TV content as well as a load of great movies, including a recent hit that’s becoming free to stream for the first time.

Check out the full list of new arrivals coming to D+ this Friday, and then scroll down for our pick of the highlights.

Raya and the Last Dragon

Disney Amphibia (S2)

Disney Junior Muppet Babies (S3)

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3), Ep. Texas Throwdown

Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs

Us Again

X-Men Origins: Wolverine

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Episode 204 “The Storm”

Big Shot: Episode 108 “Everything to Me”

Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 106

Marvel Studios Legends

Starting with the TV titles, don’t miss the second season of popular Disney Channel animated series Amphibia, not to mention the sixth installment of Star Wars: The Bad Batch. Then there’s another episode of short-form clip-based show Marvel Studios Legends. You know the drill by now – the week before a new MCU series kicks off, D+ releases a recap of all the major moments of the character’s journey so far and in this instance, the episode covers Loki.

Speaking of Marvel, superhero lovers will also want to check out X-Men Origins: Wolverine. Yes, it’s one of the weakest entries in Fox’s X-Men saga, but it’s an important chapter in the franchise nonetheless due to it being Hugh Jackman’s first solo film as Logan as well as marking Ryan Reynolds’ debut as Deadpool. For family audiences, meanwhile, there’s Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs, the third film in the prehistoric series.

Last but not least, if you haven’t caught it already, make sure to check out Raya and the Last Dragon. Three months after it initially debuted on the service under the Premier Access label, anyone with a D+ account can now watch the flick for no extra cost. Star Wars‘ Kelly Marie Tran features as a warrior princess who teams up with a quirky dragon to save her kingdom.

You can find all of this on Disney Plus from this Friday, June 4th.