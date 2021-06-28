Disney Plus Is Adding 12 New Movies/TV Shows This Week

Disney Plus has a dozen new movies and TV shows coming our way over the next few days. As we say goodbye to June and welcome in July, the Mouse House’s streaming platform is offering up some great fresh content, including Disney Channel and National Geographic titles, a nostalgic 90s film and its sequel and the latest episode of Marvel’s current smash-hit series. Check out the full list below and then keep reading for our pick of the highlights:

June 30

Loki: Episode 104

July 2

Breaking Bobby Bones (S1)

Disney Junior Mickey Mouse

Mixed-Up Adventures (S1)

Disney Raven’s Home (S4)

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3)

Ep. Lush And Wild Puerto Rico

The Sandlot

The Sandlot 2

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Episode 208

Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 110

The Mysterious Benedict Society: Episode 102

As we’ve got used to by now, Wednesdays are the new Fridays when it comes to the release schedule for Loki, with the fourth installment of the MCU show dropping on the last day of June. This week’s ep follows on from the big cliffhanger at the end of ep 3, which saw Tom Hiddleston’s trickster and Sophia Di Martino’s Sylvie trapped on a doomed planet with no way out. Remember, we’re now officially in the second-half of this six-part first season.

As for Friday’s haul, catch new episodes of the rest of D+’s other ongoing TV shows. i.e. Star Wars: The Bad Batch, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and The Mysterious Benedict Society, which only just premiered last weekend. If you haven’t caught it yet, this mystery-adventure series follows a group of orphans with special skills who attend a quirky boarding school. There’s also season 4 of Raven’s Home to enjoy, as well as more of Gordon Ramsey: Uncharted.

Last but not least, make sure to catch The Sandlot, the 1993 sports comedy about a kids’ baseball team, which should be the perfect watch for fans of The Mighty Ducks franchise. Its sequel, The Sandlot 2, drops the same day. This direct-to-video follow-up arrived 12 years later in 2005 and stars a new generation of players, though James Earl Jones reprised his role from the first flick.

Don’t miss all this on Disney Plus this coming week.