Disney Plus Is Adding 16 New Movies And TV Shows This Week

It’s a whopper of a week when it comes to new arrivals on Disney Plus. The Mouse House’s streaming service is offering up 16 fresh titles, including the premiere of a brand-new Pixar series and the movie that Marvel fans have been waiting well over a year for.

This week also marks a move towards the platform’s new release strategy. After the record-breaking success of Loki, D+ will now be dropping its original TV content on Wednesdays, with newly licensed titles and movies arriving on Fridays, as before. For the moment, any shows that have previously released on Fridays will continue to do so, but eventually the two hauls will even out in size.

This Wednesday, July 7th, brings the penultimate episode of Loki, which promises to be a thrilling ride going by last week’s installment. What’s more, it’s accompanied by a new episode of clip show Marvel Studios Legends and a Simpsons short film “The Good, The Bart, and The Loki” which features Tom Hiddleston reprising his role as the God of Mischief.

The same day delivers the pilot episode of Monsters at Work. This new animated series serves as a sequel to 2001’s beloved Monsters Inc, following Mike and Sully as they reopen the company as a place to entertain kids, not scare them. John Goodman and Billy Crystal reprise their roles, with Mindy Kaling and Ben Feldman joining the franchise.

Moving on to Friday, subscribers can finally get their hands on one of Disney’s biggest releases of the year. It’s Black Widow, the Scarlett Johansson vehicle that takes Natasha Romanoff back to her native Russia for a battle with Taskmaster. Streaming alongside its theatrical run, BW can be viewed for an additional $29.99 charge via the Premier Access label.

Here’s the full list of everything that’s new on Disney Plus the week beginning July 5th.

July 7

Monsters at Work: Episode 101 “Welcome to Monsters, Incorporated”

Loki Episode 5

Marvel Studios Legends

The Simpsons: “The Good, The Bart, and The Loki”

July 9

Disney Junior Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (S1)

Flicka

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) Ep. The Great Smoky Mountains

Miraculous World: Shanghai, The Legend Of Ladydragon

Orca Vs. Great White (AKA: Killer Whale Vs. Shark)

Rogue Shark (AKA: Rogue Jaws)

Shark Beach With Chris Hemsworth

When Sharks Attack (S7)

World’s Biggest Bullshark

Black Widow

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Episode 209 “Spring Break”

The Mysterious Benedict Society: Episode 103

Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 111 “Devil’s Deal”

