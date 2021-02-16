Disney Plus Announces Over 20 New Movies/TV Shows For March

Over the last four months, the Disney Plus discourse has largely been dominated by The Mandalorian, Pixar’s Soul and the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s WandaVision, all of which arrived within a couple of weeks of each other to generate plenty of conversation and no shortage of headlines.

Season 2 of the smash hit Star Wars series saw Mando and Baby Yoda’s latest adventure become the single most popular show on streaming, Soul went down in the history books as one of the animation powerhouse’s best ever efforts, and while there are still three outings of the MCU’s first foray into episodic storytelling to go, it’s already cemented itself as the most bold and unique entry in the franchise yet.

Next month brings an onslaught of hotly anticipated titles, too, including several major originals. Just two weeks after the WandaVision finale, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier arrives, while there’s also the hybrid release of Raya and the Last Dragon, which finds Walt Disney Animation looking to continue a hot streak that’s stretched on for several years, and you can check out the full list below.

Released March 5

Raya and the Last Dragon (Disney+ Premier Access)

WandaVision: Season Finale

Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs: Time Warped

Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties

Heartland Docs, DVM, Season 2

Released March 12

Own the Room

Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs: Long Time Gone

Disney Junior Doc McStuffins: The Doc Is In

Disney My Music Story: Perfume

Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER, Season 1–8

Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet, Season 7

Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children

Marvel Studios: Legends

Assembled: The Making of WandaVision Premiere

Released March 19

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Episode 1

Disney Big Hero 6 The Series, Season 3

Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs: If I Could Turn Back Time

Mexico Untamed, Season 1

Released March 26

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: Episode 1

Disney Secrets of Sulpher Springs: As Time Goes By

Disney Pickle and Peanut, Season 1

Disney Pickle and Peanut, Season 2

Gnomeo & Juliet

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Episode 2

Inside Pixar: Foundations: Batch 3 Premiere

Sequel series The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers is poised to draw in both younger viewers and the nostalgia crowd, while the library of pre-existing titles continues to bulk out with irreverent animation Gnomeo & Juliet and Tim Burton’s Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children, among others.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will no doubt end up stealing the majority of the limelight, but in terms of the sheer volume of exciting content, March 2021 is shaping up to be one of the strongest months ever for Disney Plus, which is already miles ahead of projections when it comes to subscriber numbers.