Disney Plus Announces Over 30 New Movies/TV Shows For February

Disney Plus has announced that over 30 new titles are on the way in February 2021. As per the norm for the Mouse House’s streaming platform, D+ will be adding a bunch of new movies and TV shows every Friday next month and each week will bring a range of newly licensed content, some of which fans have been waiting to see on the service since it launched, as well as a few much-anticipated originals.

On February 5th, new docuseries Disney – My Music Story debuts, with the first episode featuring international superstar Yoshiki. Original movie Upside-Down Magic lands the same day, as does season 7 of National Geographic fishing show Wicked Tuna. There’s also a new episode of Marvel’s WandaVision, with further installments arriving weekly until the finale airs on February 26th.

Speaking of Marvel, the House of Ideas’ docuseries Behind the Mask kicks off the following week, alongside the animated Marvel Battleworld: Mystery of the Thanostones. Meanwhile, a new batch of episodes of Inside Pixar likewise lands on the 12th.

For more, here’s the full list of everything that’s coming to Disney Plus in February:

Released February 5

Disney My Music Story: Yoshiki

Disney Upside-Down Magic

Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks (S7)

WandaVision: New Episode

Released February 12

Life Below Zero: The Next Generation (S1)

Marvel Battleworld: Mystery of the Thanostones (S1)

Marvel’s Behind the Mask

WandaVision: New Episode

Inside Pixar: Portraits: Second Batch

Released February 19

The Book of Life

Cheaper by the Dozen

Cheaper by the Dozen 2

The Muppet Show (S1)

The Muppet Show (S2)

The Muppet Show (S3)

The Muppet Show (S4)

The Muppet Show (S5)

Flora & Ulysses

WandaVision: New Episode

Released February 26

Car Sos (S8)

Disney Channel Games 2008 (S1)

Disney Illuminations Firework Show Disneyland Paris

Disney Pair of Kings (S1)

Disney Pair of Kings (S2)

Disney Pair of Kings (S3)

Disney Roll it Back (S1)

Disney’s American Dragon: Jake Long (S1)

Disney’s American Dragon: Jake Long (S2)

Mickey Go Local (S1)

Okavango: River of Dreams

Secrets of Sulphur Springs (First 5 Episodes)

Shanghai Disney Resort Grand Opening Gala

Myth: A Frozen Tale

WandaVision: New Episode

February 19th and 26th both deliver packed hauls, with much to look forward to. Muppets fans can rejoice, for all five seasons of The Muppet Show are finally making their way to D+ next month, while you can also enjoy both Cheaper By the Dozen movies starring Steve Martin, ahead of the reboot that’s coming to the platform.

The last week of February then brings a load of classic Disney Channel content, including Pair of Kings, Roll it Back and American Dragon: Jake Long, as well as Myth: A Frozen Tale, a short based on the hit Disney film that was originally developed as a VR experience.

Tell us, though, what will you be catching on Disney Plus next month? Let us know down below.