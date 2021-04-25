Disney Plus Is Adding 7 New Movies/TV Shows This Week

Before the month is out, Disney Plus is adding a handful of new movies and TV series this Friday. Though it’s a pretty slim haul at just seven titles, there’s still a range of content – including classic films and shows, plus a few brand-new originals – on its way that should entertain subscribers no matter what they’re in the mood for. Check out the complete itemized list below and then scroll down for more info.

Adventures in Wonderland

Big Shot – Episode 103 “TCKS” *Disney+ Original

Disney Ducktales (S3)

Disney Junior Mira

Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of The Falcon And The Winter Soldier *Disney+ Original

Oklahoma!

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Episode 106 “Spirit of the Ducks” *Disney+ Original

Let’s start with the classic content. This one might bring back memories for those who grew up in the early 90s – all four seasons of Disney series Adventures in Wonderland, a modern-day take on the classic fantasy world, debut on Friday. Likewise, the sole movie release coming to D+ this week is Oklahoma!, the revered 1955 musical.

Onto more recent content that’s hopping over from network TV, there’s Indian/American series Mira, Royal Detective for young kids, which is the first Disney Junior show to star a South Asian protagonist. Also don’t miss the third and final season of the popular Ducktales reboot featuring David Tennant as Scrooge McDuck.

Meanwhile, look out for two new episodes of the platform’s currently ongoing original series. Namely, the third episode of sports comedy-drama Big Shot, starring John Stamos as a hot-headed basketball coach who has to find work at an all-girls prep school, and the sixth installment of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers. If you haven’t caught this follow-up to the beloved 90s movie franchise yet, you’ve still got plenty of time to catch up before this 10-part season concludes.

Last but not least, don’t miss another episode of Marvel Studios: Assembled, the behind-the-scenes series which dives into the making of the House of Ideas’ TV productions. Just as we got the premiere following WandaVision‘s finale, so are we getting this Falcon and Winter Soldier edition after that series wrapped up last week. Make sure to enjoy this as we won’t be getting any new Marvel content in May.

Catch all this on Disney Plus this Friday, April 30th.