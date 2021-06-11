Disney Plus Added 8 New Movies/TV Shows Today

The most talked about addition to Disney Plus this week might’ve already debuted this past Wednesday, in the form of the Loki premiere, but the Mouse House’s streaming platform still delivered its usually weekly haul of new movies and TV shows today. Though this Friday didn’t offer up another episode of Marvel Studios’ latest hit series – we’ll have to wait until next week for that – subscribers have a lot of other great stuff to tuck into this weekend all the same.

Check out the full list below and then scroll down for more info:

Big Shot – Episode 109 “Beth MacBeth” *Disney+ Original

Disney Junior Puppy Dog Pals (S4)

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3; Ep. Portugal’s Rugged Coast)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 205 “The Quinceañero” *Disney+ Original

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 107 *Disney+ Original

The Happiest Millionaire

The Incredible Dr. Pol (S18)

Zenimation – Season Two Premiere *Disney+ Original

Disney Junior series for young children Puppy Dog Pals had its fourth run go up on D+ today, while those who are after some more National Geographic content have both a new episode of Gordon Ramsey: Uncharted and season 18 of The Incredible Dr. Pol to enjoy.

Meanwhile, the second outing of Zenimation has touched down. Described as D+’s answer to the ASMR craze, every episode of this short-form anthology series is made up of a montage of clips from the studio’s classic animated features, focusing on the sounds and visuals but with no dialogue. Eight new installments – which clock in at around 5-7 minutes each – just landed.

The original TV content continues with the latest outings of D+’s current crop of ongoing series – namely, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 2 (episode 5), Star Wars: The Bad Batch (episode 7) and the ninth/penultimate installment of John Stamos sports comedy-drama Big Shot.

Last but not least, the lone movie included in today’s haul is a little-remembered live-action film pulled from Disney’s vaults – 1967’s The Happiest Millionaire, a musical based on the real-life story of an eccentric Ohio tycoon. This one has historic relevance, too, as it’s the final pic that Walt Disney himself worked on, as he died during production.

Catch all of this on Disney Plus from today.