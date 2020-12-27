Disney Plus Is Adding 8 New Movies/TV Shows This Week

Although 2020 is about to be behind us, not everything is changing – Disney Plus is still churning out some solid content each week to keep our eyes and ears busy. And this next week is no different, as the service is adding a selection of fresh movies and shows, and a few of them are hot titles you’re not going to want to miss.

For starters, you’ll definitely want to check out 2013’s The Wolverine, the sixth total entry in the 20th Century Fox’s X-Men franchise and the second standalone film based on the adamantium claw-wielding mutant. Taking place almost entirety in Japan, this follow-up to X-Men Origins: Wolverine sees Hugh Jackman reprise his role as the titular hero in a story that sees him confronting mortality and his own past in ways he’s previously never had to. It undoubtedly set the stage for the character’s third solo outing Logan in terms of emotional impact and more mature storytelling, and it’s quite worth a watch.

Secondly, 2011 family comedy Mr. Popper’s Penguins will also be available this week. It stars Jim Carrey as a man who sees success as climbing up the corporate ladder but is forced to reassess when he received a collection of live penguins from his late father. Yes, it’s pretty adorable, though critics didn’t necessarily think that highly of it. Still, it’ll make a fun family movie night for anyone who loves Carrey or cute stories.

Here’s everything Disney Plus is adding this week:

700 Sharks

Beyond the Clouds: A Firm Handshake

Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears a Who!

Great Shark Chow Down

Mega Hammerhead

Mr. Popper’s Penguins

The Wolverine

Earth to Ned (Episodes 11-20)

Will you be checking out anything Disney Plus is uploading to its ever-growing library this week, or are you still catching up on the incredible second season of the service’s hit show The Mandalorian? Let us know in the comments below.