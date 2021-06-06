Disney Plus Is Adding 9 New Movies And TV Shows This Week

Disney Plus is set to serve up nine new movies and TV shows for subscribers to enjoy this week, including the premiere of the latest hugely anticipated Marvel Studios series. The Mouse House’s streaming service is offering up a load of television content over the next few days, in fact, with only one film included in the haul that’s due on the platform this Friday, June 11th.

Check out the full list of everything coming to D+ this week below and then scroll down for our pick of the highlights.

June 9 Loki (Premiere) *Disney+ Original June 11 Big Shot – Episode 109 “Beth MacBeth” *Disney+ Original

Disney Junior Puppy Dog Pals (S4)

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3; Ep. Portugal’s Rugged Coast)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 205 “The Quinceañero” *Disney+ Original

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 107 *Disney+ Original

The Happiest Millionaire

The Incredible Dr. Pol (S18)

Zenimation – Season Two Premiere *Disney+ Original

Obviously, the biggest highlight of the week has to be Loki. In a break from tradition, D+ is launching the Tom Hiddleston vehicle on Wednesday, June 9th instead of Friday, and this is something that will continue in the future as well. Picking up after his comeback in Avengers: Endgame, the action-packed yet quirky time-traveling show sees the God of Mischief forced to work with Time Variance Authority agent Mobius (Owen Wilson) to fix dangerous alterations to the timeline. Will it break the internet as much as WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier? It seems likely.

Meanwhile, the usual Friday haul includes the latest episodes of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Star Wars: The Bad Batch and the penultimate installment of John Stamos sports comedy-drama Big Shot. Also, don’t miss more of Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted and the season 2 premiere of ambient show Zenimation.

The lone film coming this week, meanwhile, is a little-remembered classic from the Disney vaults – 1967 live-action musical The Happiest Millionaire, based on the true story of an eccentric Philadelphia tycoon. This one has historical significance, too, because it’s the last movie Walt Disney personally worked on, as he died during production.

Catch all this on Disney Plus over the course of this week.