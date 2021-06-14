Disney Plus Is Adding 9 New Movies/TV Shows This Week

It’s time to take a look at what’s coming to Disney Plus this week, with the Mouse House’s streaming service delivering another handful of great movies and TV shows over the next few days. Marvel fans will of course be most looking forward to the second episode of Loki that’s debuting on Wednesday – continuing the platform’s break with tradition – but there’s a bunch more must-see content coming on Friday, too. Including Pixar’s latest movie.

Check out the full list of new arrivals below and then read on for our pick of the highlights:

June 16

Loki *Disney+ Original

June 18

Big Shot (Finale) – Episode 110 “Marvyn’s Playbook” *Disney+ Original

Dino Ranch (S1)

Disney Just Roll With It (S2)

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3; Ep. The Maine Ingredient)

Heartland Docs, DVM (S3)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 206 “Yes, And…” *Disney+ Original

Luca (Premiere) *Disney+ Original

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 108 *Disney+ Original

Yes, expect the internet to be filled with reactions to Loki episode 2 on Wednesday, as the Tom Hiddleston vehicle continues. Following on from last week’s introductory chapter, this ep will see the God of Mischief begin to work with Owen Wilson’s Mobius and the TVA to stop the dangerous alterations being made to the Sacred Timeline.

The rest of D+’s current ongoing series offer up new installments on Friday. Specifically, that’s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Star Wars: The Bad Batch and the season finale of John Stamos sports comedy-drama Big Shot. Meanwhile, National Geographic fans can check out the third ep of Gordon Ramsey: Uncharted season 3, which sees the travelling chef visit Maine.

Last but not least, the biggest arrival on D+ this week is Luca, the latest animated feature from the geniuses at Pixar. Set in the Italian Riviera in the 1950s, the movie stars Jacob Tremblay as a sea monster boy who transforms into a human to explore the world above the ocean. Jack Dylan Grazer, Maya Rudolph and Jim Gaffigan round out the cast. This isn’t being released via Premier Access and is accessible to all users for no extra cost. Pixar reportedly isn’t happy about this, but obviously subscribers will appreciate not having to fork out another $30.

Don’t miss all of this on Disney Plus this week.