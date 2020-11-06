Disney Plus Is Adding Some Big Movies In December

Given the sheer strength of the company’s portfolio, Disney Plus is hardly going to shed many subscribers when the likes of Star Wars, Pixar, the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the extensive back catalogue of animated classics and their live-action remakes are all available at the push of a button, even if the lineup of exciting original content is relatively bare when compared to other streaming services.

That being said, the decision to launch Mulan exclusively on Disney Plus for a one-off fee is reported to have netted the Mouse House a huge amount of revenue, which will only infuriate those involved with the theatrical industry even more. Outside of The Mandalorian, though, there isn’t much on the platform right now that has the potential to capture the zeitgeist, but there are some major titles set to debut in December.

On the 4th, Mulan will become available to every Disney Plus subscriber, presumably because everyone willing to shell out the $29.99 for Premier Access has already done so by now. Wreck-It-Ralph sequel Ralph Breaks the Internet is also arriving after Netflix’s option on the animated smash hit expires at the end of November, with the pic set to touch down on the 11th.

Forgotten box office bomb The Nutcracker and the Four Realms is heading to Disney Plus (on the 4th) as well, along with popular musical Into the Woods (on the 18th) and in-house exclusive High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special, which drops on the 11th. The most exciting release of them all, though, is without a doubt Pixar’s Soul, which lands on Christmas Day and will look to be a huge hit with every demographic.

The latest from Up and Inside Out director Pete Docter was scheduled to drop into theaters in June before being pushed back to November, and it’s now been pulled from the big screen schedule entirely. Despite being a mega budget Pixar movie from one of their most acclaimed filmmakers, Soul isn’t being subjected to Premier Access and arrives on Disney Plus free of charge.