Disney Plus Is Adding 7 New Movies/TV Shows This Week

Once again, it’s all about quality over quantity when it comes to the new arrivals on their way to Disney Plus this week. The Mouse House’s streaming service is only adding a handful of fresh TV shows, plus one movie, this Friday, March 26th, but among the haul are a range of must-see titles. Including the second episode of Marvel’s latest series and the premiere of a hotly anticipated D+ original.

First of all, some great Disney Channel content is set to go up, including the new outing of time-travelling fantasy show Secrets of Sulphur Springs and two seasons of wacky animation Pickle and Peanut. Elsewhere, the third batch of episodes of the Inside Pixar docuseries – which takes a look behind the scenes of Disney’s acclaimed animation studio – become available, going by the subtitle Foundations.

See below for the full list of new arrivals this week:

Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs: As Time Goes By

Disney Pickle and Peanut (S1)

Disney Pickle and Peanut (S2)

Gnomeo & Juliet

Inside Pixar: Foundations – Batch 3 Premiere *Disney+ Original

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Premiere Episode 101 “Game On” – *Disney+ Original

2011’s Gnomeo & Juliet is the lone movie joining D+ this coming week. A retelling of the Shakespeare romance starring garden gnomes, it features a range of A-list British talent including James McAvoy, Emily Blunt, Michael Caine, Maggie Smith and Jason Statham, with Elton John providing the music. A sequel, Sherlock Gnomes, came out in 2018, but that was actually released by Paramount, so don’t expect it to end up on Disney Plus.

The two highlights of the week’s haul, though, have to be The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – the second episode of the hit Marvel show starring Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan – and The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers. Essentially Disney’s answer to Cobra Kai, this sequel series brings back Emilio Estevez as he trains up a new generation of underdog ice hockey players. Gilmore Girls‘ Lauren Graham also stars.

Don’t miss all of this on Disney Plus from Friday, March 26th.