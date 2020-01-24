We don’t need to tell you that Disney+ arrived last year with a ton of exciting content available from day one.

From Pixar to Marvel Studios, Star Wars to all those Disney classics, the first batch of subscribers were certainly spoilt for choice when it came to things to watch. And while original series like The Mandalorian have been hogging most of the spotlight – and for good reason – there’s a lot more coming down the pipeline that viewers can look forward to over the next few weeks.

Indeed, the full list of content headed to Disney Plus next month has now been revealed, and with highlights like Toy Story 4, the new season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars and the return of The Sandlot, it’s time to start getting excited.

For a full rundown, you can see below:

Available from February 1st: Around The World In 80 Days

Big Business

The Sandlot (Returning Title)

Wicked Tuna (Season 1-2)

Available from February 2nd: Descendants 3

Available from February 5th: Toy Story 4 Available from February 7th: Diary of a Future President – Episode 104 – “The National Mall”

Disney Family Sundays – Episode 114 – “Toy Story: Toy Bins”

Marvel’s Hero Project – Episode 114 – “Dynamic Danielle”

One Day At Disney – Episode 110 – “Grace Lee: Storybook Artist”

Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made – Premiere Available from February 9th: Old Dogs Available from February 14th: My Dog, The Thief

Splash

Because of Winn-Dixie

Diary of a Future President – Episode 105 – “Whistleblower”

Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings – Premiere – Episode 201 – “Marching Down the Aisle”

Disney Family Sundays – Episode 115 – “Princess and the Frog: Lily Pads”

Marvel’s Hero Project – Episode 115 – “Roving Robbie”

One Day At Disney – Episode 111 – “Kristina Dewberry: Imagineering Construction Manager”

Available from February 16th: Marvel’s Iron Man & Hulk: Heroes United Available from February 21st: Marvel Rising: Operation Shuri

Marvel Rising: Playing with Fire

Diary of a Future President – Episode 106 – “Habeas Corpus”

Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings – Episode 202 – “Alaska to Marry Me”

Disney Family Sundays – Episode 116 – “Aristocats: Headbands”

Marvel’s Hero Project – Episode 116 – “Genesis The Amazing Animal Ally”

One Day At DIsney – Episode 112 – “Vince Caro: Pixar Recording Engineer”

Star Wars: The Clone Wars – Premiere – Episode 701 – “The Bad Batch” Available from February 25th: Star Wars Resistance (Season 2) Available from February 28th: I Captured the King of Leprechauns

Imagination Moves (Season 1-3)

Marvel’s Future Avengers (Season 1)

Phineas and Ferb: Star Wars

Diary of a Future President – Episode 107 – “Foreign Relations”

Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings – Episode 203 – “A Flashy Proposal”

Disney Family Sundays – Episode 117 – “Lion King: Paint Pour Artwork”

Marvel’s Hero Project – Episode 117 – “Superior Salvador”

One Day At Disney – Episode 113- “Lupe de Santiago : Seamstress”

Shop Class – Series Premiere – Episode 101 – “Hole-In-Won”

Star Wars: The Clone Wars – Episode 702 – “A Distant Echo”

Not a bad list, right? True, some of these titles may only appeal to a small portion of subscribers, but there are still a few notable movies and TV shows on here that folks can get excited about. And besides, Disney Plus is adding new content all the time, and with the rest of the year still set to bring us the second season of The Mandalorian and numerous MCU shows – like The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and WandaVision – you could even say that the best is yet to come.

Tell us, though, what are you most excited for on the line-up? Let us know by dropping a comment down below.