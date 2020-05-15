Disney Plus Announces Over 40 New Movies/TV Shows For June

As you’ve surely heard by now, Artemis Fowl will not be getting a cinematic run. It was originally scheduled for one, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s now been pulled from the schedule and will instead be hitting Disney Plus.

In fact, we finally know exactly when to expect it – June 12th. It’ll be just one of many, many new movies/TV shows arriving on the streaming service next month and alongside other titles like new episodes of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief, Tarzan and more, it makes up what’s looking to be a fairly decent line-up of new additions.

In total – if you’re to count all the individual new episodes of the various TV series – there are over 40 pieces of content to look forward to in June and below, you can see the full list of what’s headed our way.

Released June 5th

Alaska’s Grizzly Gauntlet (S1)

America’s Greatest Animals

Chasing the Equinox

Howie Mandel’s Animals Doing Things (S1-2)

Secrets of Wild India (S1)

The Greeks (S1)

Weird But True! (S1-2)

Wild Hawaii (S1)

Women of Impact: Changing the World

Be Our Chef: Episode 111, “The Spectacular”

Disney Family Sundays: Episode 131, “101 Dalmatians: Onesie”

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, Episode 106, “Visualization”

It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer: Episode 104, “Disaster Rescue Dogs & A Dog Mayor”

One Day at Disney: Episode 127, “George Montano: Plasterer”

Disney Insider, Episode 106, “Artemis Adventure, Taste of Disney, Runaway Railway”

Released June 12th

Mighty Med (S1-2)

The Liberty Story

The Story of the Animated Drawing

Walt & El Grupo

Artemis Fowl

Disney Family Sundays: Episode 132, “Winnie the Pooh: Bag Toss”

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, Episode 107, “Score”

It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer: Episode 105, “The Surfing Corgi & Bee Dogs”

One Day at Disney: Episode 128, “Scot Drake: Imagineering Creative”

Released June 19th

101 Dalmatians (1997) (S1)

Big Sur: Wild California

Muppet Babies Play Date (S1)

Schoolhouse Rock (S1)

Tinker Bell and the Pirate Fairy

Disney Family Sundays: Episode 133, “Monsters, Inc. Water Bottles”

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, Episode 108, “Connections”

It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer: Episode 106, “Stunt Dogs & Water Rescue Dogs”

One Day at Disney: Episode 129, “Candice Valdez: Radio Disney Host”

Released June 26th

Man in Space

Mars and Beyond

Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief

Raven’s Home (S3)

Tarzan

Tarzan II

Disney Family Sundays: Episode 134, “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs”

It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer: Episode 107, “Detective Dogs & Truffle Hunting Dogs”

Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2: Episodes 1-6

One Day at Disney: Episode 130, “Marc Smith: Story Artist”

The Mandalorian Director Reveals First Look At Baby Yoda In Season 2 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

So, there you have it. That’s June’s release schedule for Disney Plus, and while there are definitely some titles that stand out here, it’s still a far cry from competitors like Netflix, Amazon Prime and Hulu, who continue to deliver AAA movies and TV shows comprising both original and licensed content.

Then again, Disney Plus is also targeted at a very different audience than those other streaming services and as such, would never carry half the stuff they do. Still, it’s tough to get too excited about what’s on there right now. Truth be told, aside from The Mandalorian, there’s nothing in the way of original content that can be deemed must-watch and unfortunately, it doesn’t look like Artemis Fowl will change that.