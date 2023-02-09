Disney announces ‘Frozen 3,’ ‘Zootopia 2,’ and ‘Toy Story 5’ as part of its upcoming lineup

The Walt Disney Company’s CEO Bib Igor has announced that not one, not two, but three sequels are on the horizon for the House of Mouse, arriving in the form of Frozen 3, Zootopia 2, and Toy Story 5.

The announcement was made during the company’s first-quarter earnings call, according to The Wrap, offering little more in the way of details beyond the return of our favorite royal sisters, the loveable anthropomorphic mammals, and the iconic talking toys.

Frozen 3 was previously believed to be off the table after co-director Jennifer Lee announced in 2019 that she felt “very done” with the series, according to Deadline. However, because Frozen and Frozen 2 made a combined box office revenue of nearly $2.75 billion, it’s clear the company hopes to push the needle even further. Plot details and a release date for the threequel have not been provided yet.

Another billion-dollar movie, Zootopia’s sequel has been looming on the horizon for several years following its 2016 release. However, with no confirmation to fall back on, many believed the project had been scrapped. Clearly, Disney was not ready to say goodbye.

Toy Story 5 will continue Disney’s trend of greenlighting billion-dollar sequels, as its four previous installments totaled a combined $3.03 billion at the global box office. Toy Story 4 even won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature and currently ranks directly underneath Frozen and Incredibles 2 as Disney’s most successful animated movie.

These three Oscar-winning and nominated movies mark just one of many changes Iger has made since his return to the position of CEO, a position he previously held from 2005 to 2020 before returning again in 2022 after his appointed successor Bob Chapek unexpectedly stepped down from the position in Nov.

During the company’s first-quarter earnings call, Igor said, “We’ll have more to share about these productions soon, but this is a great example of how we’re leaning into our unrivaled brands and franchises.”