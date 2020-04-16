Disney Announces Huge Digital Sale, Tons Of Movies Heavily Discounted

If you’re looking to expand your home video library and catch up on some movies during these trying times, Disney just gave your bank account a little breathing room. The Mouse House is offering a number of promotions as part of an on-going flash sale which begins this week. Many of their movies will be available for digital purchase for $4.99. In addition, the films are broken up into categories and each one will have its own sales period.

The first category, called “Feel Good Movies,” started on April 14th and features a mixture of musical and romantic comedies including Bohemian Rhapsody and Pretty Woman. This selection of films, which you can see in full below, is available until April 20th, when the next group begins.

You might be asking yourself, why would I want to pay $5 for these movies when I can just subscribe to Disney Plus for the same monthly price and stream all of them instead? Well, I had the same thought, but the answer is that many titles available to purchase are not on the streaming service currently, including a number of popular Fox movies like Die Hard, Speed and Dodgeball.

You can check out the full list of flash sale categories and the dates they’ll be available below:

Feel Good Movies – April 14-20

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Greatest Showman

Napoleon Dynamite

The Devil Wears Prada

There’s Something About Mary

Never Been Kissed

Pretty Woman

The Proposal (2009)

The Sound of Music

Under the Tuscan Sun

27 Dresses

Little Miss Sunshine

The Joy Luck Club

An Affair to Remember

Beaches

Earth Day with Disneynature – April 21-27

African Cats

Bears

Born In China

Chimpanzee

Earth

Expedition China

Ghost of the Mountains

Monkey Kingdom

Oceans

Wings of Life

Family Fun Flicks – April 21-27

Ferdinand

Alvin and the Chipmunks

The Book of Life

Diary of a Wimpy Kid

Night at the Museum

Ice Age

Mrs. Doubtfire

The Peanuts Movie

Mr. Popper’s Penguins

Thumbelina

Journey to the Center of the Earth (1959)

Robots

Marley & Me

Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears a Who!

Epic

Star Wars Day – May 4

Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope

Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back

Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi

Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace

Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones

Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith

Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker

Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Bundle

Game Changers – May 5-11

Battle of the Sexes

Bend It Like Beckham

Goal! The Dream Begins

Dodgeball

Stick It

Eddie the Eagle

Rookie of the Year

The Sandlot

The Sandlot 2

Free Solo

The Art of Racing in the Rain

Whip It

Just Wright

Drumline

Fever Pitch

Ford v Ferrari

Remember the Titans

Invincible

Glory Road

The Mighty Ducks

D2: The Mighty Ducks

D3: The Mighty Ducks

McFarland USA

Miracle (2004)

The Rookie

The Greatest Game Ever Played

Action Movies – May 12-18

Armageddon

The A-Team

Con Air

Die Hard

Enemy of the State

Fight Club

Gone in 60 Seconds

Speed

Kingsman: The Secret Service

Man on Fire

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Pearl Harbor

Real Steel

Red Sparrow

Tombstone

Princess Collection – May 19-25

Aladdin (1992)

The Beauty and the Beast (1991)

Brave

Cinderella (1950)

The Little Mermaid

Moana

Pocahontas

The Princess and the Frog

Sleeping Beauty

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

Tangled

If there’s a silver lining to self-quarantining during this global pandemic, it’s that many entertainment companies, like Disney, have been making their content available at either a reduced price or by offering an extended free trial. Or, they’re skipping the theatrical experience altogether.

Birds of Prey was available at a discounted price last week and television networks like HBO and Showtime are offering 30-day free trials, which is more than double the usual trial period. Ever wanted to watch The Sopranos, The Wire and Billions in their entirety? Now’s the time to do it.