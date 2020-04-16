Disney Announces Huge Digital Sale, Tons Of Movies Heavily Discounted
If you’re looking to expand your home video library and catch up on some movies during these trying times, Disney just gave your bank account a little breathing room. The Mouse House is offering a number of promotions as part of an on-going flash sale which begins this week. Many of their movies will be available for digital purchase for $4.99. In addition, the films are broken up into categories and each one will have its own sales period.
The first category, called “Feel Good Movies,” started on April 14th and features a mixture of musical and romantic comedies including Bohemian Rhapsody and Pretty Woman. This selection of films, which you can see in full below, is available until April 20th, when the next group begins.
You might be asking yourself, why would I want to pay $5 for these movies when I can just subscribe to Disney Plus for the same monthly price and stream all of them instead? Well, I had the same thought, but the answer is that many titles available to purchase are not on the streaming service currently, including a number of popular Fox movies like Die Hard, Speed and Dodgeball.
You can check out the full list of flash sale categories and the dates they’ll be available below:
Feel Good Movies – April 14-20
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Greatest Showman
Napoleon Dynamite
The Devil Wears Prada
There’s Something About Mary
Never Been Kissed
Pretty Woman
The Proposal (2009)
The Sound of Music
Under the Tuscan Sun
27 Dresses
Little Miss Sunshine
The Joy Luck Club
An Affair to Remember
Beaches
Earth Day with Disneynature – April 21-27
African Cats
Bears
Born In China
Chimpanzee
Earth
Expedition China
Ghost of the Mountains
Monkey Kingdom
Oceans
Wings of Life
Family Fun Flicks – April 21-27
Ferdinand
Alvin and the Chipmunks
The Book of Life
Diary of a Wimpy Kid
Night at the Museum
Ice Age
Mrs. Doubtfire
The Peanuts Movie
Mr. Popper’s Penguins
Thumbelina
Journey to the Center of the Earth (1959)
Robots
Marley & Me
Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears a Who!
Epic
Star Wars Day – May 4
Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope
Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back
Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi
Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace
Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones
Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith
Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi
Solo: A Star Wars Story
Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker
Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Bundle
Game Changers – May 5-11
Battle of the Sexes
Bend It Like Beckham
Goal! The Dream Begins
Dodgeball
Stick It
Eddie the Eagle
Rookie of the Year
The Sandlot
The Sandlot 2
Free Solo
The Art of Racing in the Rain
Whip It
Just Wright
Drumline
Fever Pitch
Ford v Ferrari
Remember the Titans
Invincible
Glory Road
The Mighty Ducks
D2: The Mighty Ducks
D3: The Mighty Ducks
McFarland USA
Miracle (2004)
The Rookie
The Greatest Game Ever Played
Action Movies – May 12-18
Armageddon
The A-Team
Con Air
Die Hard
Enemy of the State
Fight Club
Gone in 60 Seconds
Speed
Kingsman: The Secret Service
Man on Fire
Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Pearl Harbor
Real Steel
Red Sparrow
Tombstone
Princess Collection – May 19-25
Aladdin (1992)
The Beauty and the Beast (1991)
Brave
Cinderella (1950)
The Little Mermaid
Moana
Pocahontas
The Princess and the Frog
Sleeping Beauty
Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
Tangled
If there’s a silver lining to self-quarantining during this global pandemic, it’s that many entertainment companies, like Disney, have been making their content available at either a reduced price or by offering an extended free trial. Or, they’re skipping the theatrical experience altogether.
Birds of Prey was available at a discounted price last week and television networks like HBO and Showtime are offering 30-day free trials, which is more than double the usual trial period. Ever wanted to watch The Sopranos, The Wire and Billions in their entirety? Now’s the time to do it.
