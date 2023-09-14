Disney can kindly keep ‘Hocus Pocus 3’ unless these 5 characters make their return

The minute it was officially announced that Disney would be bringing back the dreaded Sanderson Sisters for a third Halloween-y project, opinion from fans was immediately split down the middle. While some trilogy die-hards were fascinated by the insanity of Hocus Pocus 2, others were completely disappointed and felt as if the original was done an utter disservice. As magical and solidified 1993’s Hocus Pocus is and will surely continue to be for several more decades, all sights are now being set on how successful Hocus Pocus 3 will turn out to be.

Whether you’re grabbing your own special BOOOOK~ of spells and eagerly anticipating the upcoming sequel or you’re gritting your teeth and waiting for a spellbound disaster, there’s simply no denying that an abundance of magic-loving folks and fans of nostalgia would likely find the sequel worth the hassle so long as these 5 characters make a comeback. In fact, perhaps these characters in particular will help the trilogy rise from the ashes and become the biggest it’s been yet.

Note: Returning characters such as Winifred, Sarah, and Mary Sanderson are a given, so the trio are obviously not included in this list — seeing as they’re the main focus of the narrative and are expected to be back. And, please, don’t let them become good guys.

Thackery Binx

Photos via Walt Disney Pictures

I know what you’re thinking: “Thackery is reunited with his sister at the end of Hocus Pocus, so how can he return?” Well, luckily, it’s a movie, so anything is possible at this point. So if Michael Myers can escape a basement fire and survive a gunshot wound, then Thackery can return in Hocus Pocus 3 to help a new set of children try and escape the Sanderson clan. That’s not to say that Thackery necessarily needs to return in his iconic black cat form, but his spirit can truly return with his younger sister Emily to stop the witches once and for all.

Billy Butcherson

Photo via Walt Disney Pictures

Yes, it’s true, we adore our resident zombie-fied boyfriend — even if he’s been rotting in the ground for years. The minute Billy Butcherson rose up from the grave, Hocus Pocus fanatics immediately fell in love with his effortless grunts and groans. And while Billy was a bit more bizarre in the second movie — especially with the random British accent that seemingly came out of nowhere — it would be an absolute treat (or trick?) to see Billy make another major return for the third film and get some more much-needed revenge on Winifred Sanderson.

Allison Watts

Photo via Walt Disney Pictures

Don’t even lie to yourself — we were all heavily crushing on Allison just as much as Max was in the OG Hocus Pocus. As iconic as a knockout heroine can get, Allison proved to be instrumental in assisting both Max and his younger sister Dani in stopping the Sanderson Sisters from running amok, amok, amok all over Salem. As such, it’s only fitting that Allison makes her long-awaited return to the spooky series — if not for the simple fact that she could possibly assist fan-favorites Becca and Izzy and take us on a stroll down memory lane.

Max Dennison

Photo via Walt Disney Pictures

As the one responsible for taking the narrative through a dark and twisted spin by lighting the black flame candle in the OG Hocus Pocus, it makes perfect sense as to why Max’s return in Hocus Pocus 3 would certainly make the sequel worth the trouble — especially if the story shifted to focus on his own children. Nothing would be more delightful than receiving a touch of nostalgia and having one of the original stars return. Plus, Omri Katz has already insisted he would love to return for a sequel — so let’s make it happen, Disney!

Dani Dennison

Photo via Walt Disney Pictures

I think I speak on behalf of the majority of the Hocus Pocus community when I say that Dani is the true superstar of the whole story. In fact, she’s undoubtedly the heart of the battle between good and evil — which is exactly why a potential return would be so beneficial for Hocus Pocus 3. As an adult herself, Dani can perhaps be inserted into the story when either her own kids or her older brother Max’s kids accidentally awaken the Sanderson Sisters from their sinister slumber. No matter which direction the plot points to, Disney certainly needs to bring Dani back.