Disney creative director shares why Captain Marvel was chosen for ‘Avengers: Quantum Encounter’

Avengers: Quantum Encounter has produced plenty of moments for fans and while it isn’t a new film but rather a cruise ship experience, the adventure featured none other than Captain Marvel.

Appearing alongside other Avengers both new and old, Captain Marvel played a key role in the story, and speaking to The Direct, Creative Director of Worlds of Marvel Danny Handke shared why she was chosen.

“When it came to picking which Avengers, as part of the finale show, we always had Captain Marvel. We started working on this in 2018; it was kind of the newest film at the time. And, her powers at nighttime on the top deck of the ship – which makes a really cool battle arena – her flying by and her binary powers just made a lot of sense and would be really fun. So she was always someone that we wanted to use.”

The reasoning makes a lot of sense as the character does shine amongst the night sky in the video cruise ship experience.

Bringing in the Avengers was no easy task. Handke explained how filming for the show took place all over the world as each component was shot separately due to the pandemic.

“We did that while the pandemic was going on and in 2021. So we had to chase productions around the world and shoot everything separately; and then myself and my team had to bring it all together in post. So we shot Iman [Vellani] and Brie in London at the beginning of production for The Marvels. We shot Paul [Rudd] and Evangeline [Lilly] as they were gearing up production for Quantumania, and then Anthony [Mackie] we shot in Los Angeles. He was out here for the Avengers Campus opening. He stayed an extra day to film with us.”

Avengers: Quantum Encounter is part of the Worlds of Marvel experience onboard the Disney Wish cruise ship.

If you’re wondering what the experience looks like, you can check out a video of its premiere via YouTuber Jeremy Weed here.