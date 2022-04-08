Disney debuts ‘Sneakerella’ trailer in advance of May release

Disney Plus is sharing a fresh new trailer for the upcoming original movie, Sneakerella, and it’s as inspiring as it is exciting and fun.

A press release from Disney Plus shares that the upcoming musical is a retelling of the beloved classic Disney tale, Cinderella. As fans know, Cinderella focuses a lot on a shoe — a glass slipper, to be specific, but Sneakerella takes a more casual but still sparkling approach with a sneaker.

Sneakerella also ditches the pumpkin carriage for an orange convertible instead, but the story’s heart still encourages viewers to dream big and never give up. The retold, or as the trailer says — resoled version of the hit also stars a young man named El as the dreamer this time around.

The synopsis for Sneakerella is as follows:

“El is an aspiring sneaker designer from Queens who works as a stock boy in the shoe store that once belonged to his late mother. He hides his artistic talent from his overburdened stepfather and two mean-spirited stepbrothers who constantly thwart any opportunity that comes his way. When El meets Kira King, the fiercely independent daughter of legendary basketball star and sneaker tycoon Darius King, sparks fly as the two bond over their mutual affinity for sneakers. With a little nudge from his best friend and a sprinkle of Fairy Godfather magic, El finds the courage to use his talent to pursue his dream of becoming a ‘legit’ sneaker designer in the industry. El is now ready to lace up and dream big.”

The upcoming hit stars Chosen Jacobs as El and Lexi Underwood as Kira and John Salley, Juan Chioran, Bryan Terrell Clark, Devyn Nekoda, Yvonne Senat Jones, Kolton Stewart, Robyn Alomar, and Hayward Leach.

Sneakerella debuts on Disney Plus starting May 13.