Disney Cancels Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back 4K Screenings

The COVID-19 coronavirus hasn’t made 2020 the most pleasant year for moviegoers. In fact, nearly every theater around the globe has remained closed throughout the pandemic to help mitigate the spread of the virus. Though many of them initially planned to begin reopening in mid-July, most have opted to postpone their reopenings until later in the year in the wake of rising infection rates, especially in the United States where cases are now nearing a staggering 3 million with a death toll of 131,000.

Needless to say, the pandemic has affected nearly every aspect of producing and releasing content, resulting in many films being delayed indefinitely as the world awaits vaccines and herd immunity so that life can resume some sense of normalcy. And unfortunately for fans of a galaxy far, far away, it seems that Disney’s initial plan to re-release a 4K version of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back in theaters this month is simply not going to happen.

However, the news is only half bad because, according to a report from Variety, the studio does still intend to release a 2K version of the film in its place. Sure, it’s not quite as awesome, but it’ll still be a sight to behold on a massive screen all these years later.

However, as far everyone knows right now, The Empire Strikes Back will only be releasing in the UK at VUE Cinemas. If you’re in the US, it appears you won’t be able to take the nostalgia trip, but that doesn’t mean it’s out of the question for the future, of course.

If you still really want to see Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back in glorious 4K, you can watch it on Disney+ or pick it up on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray in stores.