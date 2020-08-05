Disney CEO Explains Why Mulan Is Coming To Disney Plus

Yesterday, Disney announced that Mulan will be premiering on Disney+ after all. News of the decision was first shared during an earnings call among the company’s leadership, with it being revealed that the live-action adaptation of the Disney animated classic will be available to subscribers in September for a rental fee of $29.99.

The decision must have not come lightly. After all, Mulan was one of the most hotly-anticipated movies of the year. Unable to run in theaters, it’s now heading to Disney+ in most regions and while streaming may alleviate some of the losses, it probably won’t make up for the extra income that would have been generated in cinemas.

Speaking about the decision, Disney CEO Bob Chapek elaborated on the reasoning behind sending Mulan straight to Disney+. “We see this as an opportunity to bring this incredible film to a broad audience currently unable to go to movie theaters,” he said, echoing the marketing messages that went along with the company’s acquisition of a theatrically filmed cut of the Broadway musical Hamilton.

Gorgeous First Poster For Mulan Debuts 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Chapek also talked about adding value to the Disney+ brand “with great content.” Due to the “rapid changes in consumer behavior,” he said, “we believe it’s more important than ever that we continue to grow our direct relationship with our customers.”

Of course, Mulan was just one of many summer blockbusters to be adversely affected by the ramifications of the coronavirus pandemic. Due to laws forbidding the production of live-action films and TV shows, the industry’s daily routines have been put on hold throughout the globe – though they are beginning to start back up now. However, with a second wave currently rising up in many regions, streaming might be a good choice after all.

Tell us, though, how do you feel about the pic heading to Disney+? Feel free to share your thoughts on the decision in the usual place below.