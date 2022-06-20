Disney fans are thirsting over a ‘Toy Story’ mascot’s new look

An iconic Toy Story character got an all-expense-paid face-lift in Disneyland and Disney fans are now thirsting over him.

Disney showcased the new face reveal on their official DisneyParks TikTok page, showcasing the new look for Buzz Lightyear. This is in light of the new Disney Pixar film, Lightyear, that was recently released last week. Lightyear was given the Star Wars treatment where a cast member is wearing the space suit from the film, rather than just a full-body costume.

Since the reveal, Disney fans reacted accordingly, mostly in shock as this version of Buzz looked hotter than his known mascot appearance in the theme parks. Is it getting hot in here or have we been close to the sun?

Some fans in the comments accepted the new look and were ready to board Lightyear’s rocket ship.

However, some Toy Story fans still adored the original look, with some hoping that both versions of Buzz will still be around in the Disney parks. If that’s the case, it’s going to be the battle of the Lightyears. Which one will you pick?

This model of Buzz Lightyear is based on the character from the recent film. It is unlikely that the toy mascot will be removed from the parks. So if you do have the time to visit Disneyland, expect to see both of them walking around Tomorrowland.

If you’re keen to know the film where the newer and younger model of Buzz Lightyear is based, Lightyear is now showing in theaters.