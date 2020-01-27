Disney Fans Freaking Out Over Having To See Bambi’s Mother Die Again

It’s one of the most famously traumatizing moments in Disney history, and we’re about to witness it again in a whole new way. It was announced last week that the Mouse House is developing a remake of Bambi. Though the live-action label is being attached to it, this will actually be another all-CGI remake of an animated classic, much like The Jungle Book and The Lion King, which will aim for incredibly lifelike renderings of the animal cast.

What this means, then, is that it sounds like we’re in for an even more horrifying version of the death of Bambi’s mother. And Twitter being Twitter, a lot of folks are already freaking out over it.

Kids, get ready for a feel-good film about a young deer whose mom is doomed to be gunned down halfway through the movie.

hell yea every kid just wants to see bambi's mom get shot to death with painstakingly accurate CGI https://t.co/ftlxSSGuq1 — Jeremy Kaplowitz (@jeremysmiles) January 24, 2020

They were so preoccupied with whether they could that they didn’t stop to think if they should.

Disney: You know how you love Bambi? People: Yep. Disney: How would you like to see Bambi's mom have her brains blown out in lifelike CGI? People: Holy fuck dude. No. Disney: We will animate every little piece of dismembered skull. We have the technology. — Connor Stone (@connorstonehere) January 25, 2020

A lot of the humor around the situation is being derived from the widely panned photorealistic approach of The Lion King. You can’t have missed all the jokes last summer about Simba’s emotionless expression when Mufasa died. Now, fans are preempting that we’re going to have to live through the same thing again with Bambi.

when Bambi’s mom dies and his face is just an emotionless, stotic picture of a deer’s face https://t.co/odJO8ZNnsz — Soundwave (@LocalSoundwave) January 24, 2020

Man I'm ready to see Bambi's mom getting brutally shot in lifelike CG as it cuts to completely stone-cold deer faces punctuating the whole thing https://t.co/AIShRxUjQh — 『らせん』 𝙎𝙘𝙧𝙚𝙬𝙮 (@Screvvy) January 24, 2020

Look, sneak peeks at the production have leaked online!

can't wait to watch live action bambi and this is the face he makes when his mom dies pic.twitter.com/F4kh5CI5Th — Louby 🦉 (@loudrawsstuff) January 25, 2020

no one:

live-action remake bambi when his mom dies: pic.twitter.com/SpyDq1mK56 — Jane C.S. (@butterbiskitt) January 25, 2020

*BA-DOOM TISH*

We’re gonna have to see Bambi’s mom be a lifeless corpse in CGI And that’s before she gets shot https://t.co/okHb4gmWcG — Joshua Toback #RIP8x24 🎙🐝 (@JTVoiceActor) January 25, 2020

Can't wait to see how Disney not only kill Bambi's mom, but the emotion with it by giving all the animals resting bitch face https://t.co/HDF4Yvu3zx — Dimir Assassin Xepher (@XepherSicarius) January 24, 2020

1.) Please give them some more expressions than Lion King

2.) Please don't shoot Bambi's Mom again, I haven't recovered from the first time. https://t.co/LqwRYZ5iRk — P.M. Seymour 🎙️☕ (@PatMSeymourVA) January 25, 2020

All I want from disney is a fucking sequel to Princess and the Frog so I can see Tiana as a HUMAN for a full film but instead they’re like “lol wanna see us make Bambi’s mom die in cgi instead of like, the OLD way?” — alannah (@AlannahEhm) January 27, 2020

Who looked around at 2020 and thought you know what’s missing – reliving the trauma of Bambi’s mom dying. https://t.co/5jCK3Cwj5T — hend amry (@LibyaLiberty) January 25, 2020

They made me watch mufassa die again and now Bambi’s mom cmon bruh https://t.co/nyaXjMCdZ1 — Ricky Harrison (@RickyHarrison24) January 26, 2020

😭😭They really want us to watch Bambi's mom catch smoke in 3D? https://t.co/XZB0IhujZI — uMalume Ntswembu (@PrettyBoyMweza) January 25, 2020

Captain Marvel‘s Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Lindsey Beer (Sierra Burgess is a Loser) are penning the script, with the new take expected to hew closely to the original 1942 flick. THR’s scoop noted that Disney doesn’t want to tinker with the story in order to up the stakes, meaning you can expect something along the lines of most of the studio’s remakes. In order words, we’re definitely getting Bambi‘s mom dying in graphic detail in painstaking CGI. So you’d better prepare yourself.