Disney Fans Freaking Out Over Having To See Bambi’s Mother Die Again

It’s one of the most famously traumatizing moments in Disney history, and we’re about to witness it again in a whole new way. It was announced last week that the Mouse House is developing a remake of BambiThough the live-action label is being attached to it, this will actually be another all-CGI remake of an animated classic, much like The Jungle Book and The Lion King, which will aim for incredibly lifelike renderings of the animal cast.

What this means, then, is that it sounds like we’re in for an even more horrifying version of the death of Bambi’s mother. And Twitter being Twitter, a lot of folks are already freaking out over it.

Kids, get ready for a feel-good film about a young deer whose mom is doomed to be gunned down halfway through the movie.

They were so preoccupied with whether they could that they didn’t stop to think if they should.

A lot of the humor around the situation is being derived from the widely panned photorealistic approach of The Lion King. You can’t have missed all the jokes last summer about Simba’s emotionless expression when Mufasa died. Now, fans are preempting that we’re going to have to live through the same thing again with Bambi. 

Look, sneak peeks at the production have leaked online!

Bambi

*BA-DOOM TISH*

Captain Marvel‘s Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Lindsey Beer (Sierra Burgess is a Loser) are penning the script, with the new take expected to hew closely to the original 1942 flick. THR’s scoop noted that Disney doesn’t want to tinker with the story in order to up the stakes, meaning you can expect something along the lines of most of the studio’s remakes. In order words, we’re definitely getting Bambi‘s mom dying in graphic detail in painstaking CGI. So you’d better prepare yourself.

