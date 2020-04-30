Disney Fans Demanding Danny DeVito Return As Phil In Hercules Remake

It’s official! After months and months of reports, it was announced today that Disney is moving forward with a Hercules remake – something WGTC first told you almost a year ago. The 1997 mythological animated movie is getting the live-action treatment, with Marvel supremos Joe and Anthony Russo on hand to produce. THR broke the story this evening, nothing that at this stage it’s hard to tell whether it will be a faithful reboot – like Beauty and the Beast – or if it’ll play fast and loose with the source material – like the upcoming Mulan.

If it’s the former, though, Disney fans have one major demand: Danny DeVito needs to be brought back as Phil. In the original film, the eponymous teen demigod is trained up as a hero by his cynical satyr coach Philoctetes, who’s brilliantly voiced by the Always Sunny star. James Earl Jones reprised his role as Mufasa in last year’s The Lion King, so why can’t DeVito do the same for the new Hercules? Here are just a few of the countless folks desperate for this to happen…

The feeling of sheer panic seeing Danny DeVito is trending but LOL that it’s everyone tweeting they want him to play Phil in the live action remake of Hercules. pic.twitter.com/4TTYLQ0Ofp — Layla Holdway (@LaylaHoldway) April 30, 2020

Hercules is being made into live action and I am 1000% against this if Danny DeVito isn't the Satyr. pic.twitter.com/lss9L6nEPC — 𝖘𝖆𝖗𝖆𝖍 𝖒𝖆𝖘𝖔𝖓 – ✎ (@SarahMasonArt) April 30, 2020

All I really care about is that they cast Danny Devito as Phil again. — Hanna Ines Flint (@HannaFlint) April 30, 2020

y'ALL FIGHTING WHO THE MUSES SHOULD BE IN HERCULES BUT I'M MORE INTERESTED IN THE FACT THAT IF DANNY DEVITO DOESNT COME BACK TO PLAY AS PHIL, EVEN TO JUST VOICE HIM I AIN'T WATCHIN THE MOVIE

I AIN'T GIVEN A SINGLE P E N N Y TO DISNEY FOR THAT SHIT pic.twitter.com/cOFwgcSEb9 — shawnie (COMMS OPEN) (@shawniie_bug) April 30, 2020

If Danny DeVito doesn’t reprise his role in the live action Hercules, we riot pic.twitter.com/YJDrkK45jY — Mark Cain (@TheBookMark_) April 30, 2020

We want to see shirtless Danny Devito with realistic goat legs. We need to see shirtless Danny Devito with realistic goat legs. https://t.co/3OSCxmQw15 — Vulture (@vulture) April 30, 2020

Look, I know everyone wants Danny Devito in the new Hercules, but hear me out…… pic.twitter.com/hhgovf23PW — Swabyswab (@Swabyswab1) April 30, 2020

If Danny Devito isn't in the cast, then there is literally no point to watch this. https://t.co/lPic6ZOgfT — MegaDriveBrad (@MegaDriveBrad) April 30, 2020

As well as the Russos coming aboard, THR revealed that Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings writer Dave Callaham is penning the script. No casting announcements have been made yet, but various stars are reportedly circling the project. WGTC has heard that Benedict Cumberbatch and Idris Elba are in the running for the villainous Hades, while Ariana Grande is also a prime contender for Herc’s love interest Megara.

Who plays the rest of the roles might be up for debate, but Disney fans have drawn a line in the sand and they definitely want Danny DeVito back in the new Hercules.