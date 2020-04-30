Home / movies

Disney Fans Demanding Danny DeVito Return As Phil In Hercules Remake

It’s official! After months and months of reports, it was announced today that Disney is moving forward with a Hercules remake – something WGTC first told you almost a year ago. The 1997 mythological animated movie is getting the live-action treatment, with Marvel supremos Joe and Anthony Russo on hand to produce. THR broke the story this evening, nothing that at this stage it’s hard to tell whether it will be a faithful reboot – like Beauty and the Beast – or if it’ll play fast and loose with the source material – like the upcoming Mulan. 

If it’s the former, though, Disney fans have one major demand: Danny DeVito needs to be brought back as Phil. In the original film, the eponymous teen demigod is trained up as a hero by his cynical satyr coach Philoctetes, who’s brilliantly voiced by the Always Sunny star. James Earl Jones reprised his role as Mufasa in last year’s The Lion King, so why can’t DeVito do the same for the new Hercules?  Here are just a few of the countless folks desperate for this to happen…

Don’t panic, it’s a good trend!

It’s a deal-breaker, OK?

It’s literally all people care about.

Some people feel very strongly about it.

The Titans’ attack on Thebes will have nothing on the riots caused if DeVito doesn’t get his role back.

Well, you don’t have to put it like that but… yeah.

But, wait, hear him out…

Seriously, though, if DeVito isn’t in it, no one’s going to see it. It’ll be the first movie ever to earn $0 at the box office.

Hercules

As well as the Russos coming aboard, THR revealed that Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings writer Dave Callaham is penning the script. No casting announcements have been made yet, but various stars are reportedly circling the project. WGTC has heard that Benedict Cumberbatch and Idris Elba are in the running for the villainous Hades, while Ariana Grande is also a prime contender for Herc’s love interest Megara.

Who plays the rest of the roles might be up for debate, but Disney fans have drawn a line in the sand and they definitely want Danny DeVito back in the new Hercules.

