Disney fans debating which princess has the hottest husband

Disney Twitter can often be a wild and lawless place, one that throws up all sorts of unusual debates between fans of the Mouse House’s back catalogue, but the most recent discussion to go viral is certainly one of the more wholesome.

While plenty of heroines to bear the title of Disney princess have been lacking in agency, largely due to their respective animated adventures distinctly being products of the time they were released, the studio has been actively seeking to rectify that approach over the last two decades.

As you can see from the reactions below, the latest Disney discourse sees the fanbase determining which character has the finest husband, and some of the reasons put forth are nothing less than illuminating.

Tiana and Milan. Noting but respect for my men of color❤️ pic.twitter.com/cXUSy2H57T — LOCAL BLACK GIRL FOR HIRE (@IamNiaRae) December 4, 2021

A tie between Princess Tiana and Mulan — Muted. Argue with yourself. (@___inCANdescent) December 3, 2021

Maid Marian got Robin Hood. Nuff said. End of story. And while I am aware of the unwritten rule that all Disney princesses must be human, I say… Exhibit A: 🦊❤️🦊❤️ — Jared Schnabl (@JaredSchnabl) December 4, 2021

Tiana and then Mulan and then Jasmine — 💫 Kyonia 🌙 (@FalseSympathyy) December 3, 2021

tiana and rapunzel but mostly tiana — be a fucking lady (@rennyjac) December 3, 2021

Tiana got the finest one and Belle got the ugliest one — Chunky Yoda♈️ (@Janfromcorpora1) December 4, 2021

Mulan and Tiana. Easy — Nadine_artistry (@jill_theartist) December 4, 2021

Not me Forgetting Naveen🙄 Tiana, then Jasmine & Ariel tied for 2nd — ✨🌹𝑀𝒯𝐿 𝒯𝓇𝒶𝓈𝒽🌹✨ (@MtlTrash) December 3, 2021

Mulan, Tiana, Jasmine — me (@mona_lisa1988) December 4, 2021

Mulan is a name that comes up regularly, as does The Princess and the Frog‘s Tiana, with Aladdin‘s Jasmine rounding out the three contenders that have emerged at the head of the pack. We can count this as one of the more unexpected things to trend so far this week, but it’s still interesting to see how few names crop up regularly despite decades of stories to choose from.