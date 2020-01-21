Disney Fans Are Furious That Mushu Isn’t In Mulan Remake

In contrast to other Disney live-action remakes, this year’s Mulan reboot is expected to take a lot of liberties with the original 1998 movie. It won’t be a musical, for one, and major characters like Li Shang and Shan Yu have been replaced with new faces. Fans seem to be able to accept these alterations, but the latest news about the pic has them fuming.

In case you haven’t heard, director Niki Caro has confirmed that Mushu the dragon will definitely not be featured. Voiced by Eddie Murphy, the diminutive dragon was the breakout star of the original, with his wisecracking ways and character arc – going from gong-ringer to respected guardian of the Fa family – having always been popular with viewers. But don’t expect Mushu in the 2020 version, with Caro stating that there will be a different spiritual representation of Mulan’s ancestors in her take.

Needless to say, fans are not pleased and some just can’t get their head around how you can make Mulan without Mushu.

THE NEW MULAN MOVIE WONT HAVE MUSHU WHAT?!?!? — Ruscan💙 (@ruscanelise) January 21, 2020

For a lot of folks, he was their favorite character.

I'm actually raging Mushu isn't in the new Mulan, he was my fav 🙁 — Lisa 🌼 (@LisaaCoyle) January 21, 2020

Wait, they’re not getting rid of Cri-Kee, too, are they? (Note: they probably are getting rid of Cri-Kee, too).

No Mushu in Mulan???? Next you’re gonna tell me there’s no Cri-kee? — Anie Hart (@hart_anie) January 21, 2020

Mulan means a lot to those who grew up with it, so Mushu being snubbed like this hits hard.

I can’t believe they’re not including Mushu in the new Mulan?! This was my ultimate childhood film, I’m heartbroken. 😪 — Neelam (@neelammx) January 21, 2020

Dishonor on you, Disney. And dishonor on your cow!

Mulan without Mushu? I’m sorry, but that’s just not right. pic.twitter.com/lT6ctXaRA8 — Hailey Dawn Chapman (@HaileyDawnChap5) January 19, 2020

Others are deciding right now that, while others may enjoy it, this remake’s not for them.

Ok so I read Disney has confirmed there is no Music OR Mushu in this new Live Action Mulan……🗑🗑 Im good, yall enjoy ✌🏽✌🏽🙄😒 — 🌹 RÖZAÉ XCII (1992) 🌹 (@Vindemiaee) January 16, 2020

Likewise, some are just going to stick with the animated flick. You can’t beat the original.

When they announced that there is no Mushu and singing on live Mulan. Me: Yeah I'll stick to this one#Mulan pic.twitter.com/k8Cop00Egh — Pam Eclè (@YasItsPam) January 18, 2020

To be fair, previous Disney remakes have often been slammed for simply reheating the plot of the animated versions, and now that Mulan is doing its own thing, fans are complaining. But maybe there are just some things you can change and some things you can’t. And it looks like Mushu is something you can’t.

Mulan blasts into cinemas on March 27th.