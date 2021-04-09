Disney Parks Reportedly Set To Release Working Retractable Lightsabers

Toy lightsaber technology has advanced at an incredible pace over the years, going way behind the plastic tubes that were available as part the Prequel Trilogy merchandising campaigns. In Disney’s Galaxy’s Edge parks, visitors can sign up to construct their own saber, the results of which are apparently very impressive mementos. Real Star Wars diehards swear by the Black Series line, which is aimed at collectors, features prop-level detailing and runs into the hundreds of dollars depending on the saber.

Now, it seems that new ground is being broken when it comes to bringing the iconic weapons to life. Attractions Magazine is reporting that during a recent Disney investors call titled A Special Look Inside Disney Parks, Chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Josh D’Amaro showed off an amazing new toy lightsaber.

According to those in attendance, the reveal came right at the end as he teased that visitors “never know” what Disney is inventing in their R&D division. He then pulled out a lightsaber hilt, switched it on and a blade quickly rose up that looked identical to that of the movies. He added that “it’s real,” and ended the presentation. There are no recordings or screenshots of this, but those that saw it were reportedly blown away.

It remains to be seen how this will be available and what it can be used for, though. It may be reserved as part of an upcoming lightsaber training attraction at Galaxy’s Edge, or simply retained for exclusive sale in Disney Parks.

In any case, every Star Wars fan has dreamed of swinging a saber like this, so I’m curious to see it in action. Let’s hope a video emerges soon.