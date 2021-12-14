Disney needs to get on this fan pitch for a new MCU show

A new fan pitch for a Disney Plus show is making the rounds on the internet and by the sounds of it, the prospective Marvel series could honestly be the freshest take in the TV realm of the comic book franchise since WandaVision.

On Reddit, user AmHoomon made a post for the show pitch on the MarvelStudios subreddit, garnering more than 7,500 upvotes in less than a day.

There’s good reason for the popularity, too, as it honestly sounds like an intriguing premise.

The user explained that his Disney Plus show pitch is “basically like a plain old comedy or dramedy about the lives of the Asgardians struggling to integrate into life as a Norwegian,” the post stated:

If you need a refresher about the state of the Asgardian people in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the majority of Asgard’s people, from which Chris Hemsworth’s Thor hails, was wiped out by a series of devastating events. Their home realm of Asgard was destroyed following the events of 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok, then Thanos massacred half the remaining Asgardian population in an attack on their escape vessel in Avengers: Infinity War, and finally, half of those remaining Asgardians were erased — then later revived again — by the Thanos Snap.

So we’re looking at roughly one-half of the original Asgardians or less who — with their home destroyed — have taken to calling Norway their new home in a little fishing village, as we saw in Avengers: Endgame.

Seeing as how the once-mighty Asgardians are now adapting to life in a land as foreign to them as Midgard, Earth would certainly make good fodder for a series, by our reckoning. After all, the whole “fish out of water” aspect of the first Thor movie was actually a highlight, so imagine what a whole population of Asgardians making the same adjustment could be like. There arguably wouldn’t be an in-tact mug left in the entire country.

There doesn’t need to be only wall-to-wall hijinks either, as the premise may also lend itself to a compelling drama of a community trying to recover from a collective loss — both their home planet being destroyed and half their population being wiped out.

Our take: make it happen, Marvel!