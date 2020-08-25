Disney Plus Has 15 New Original Movies/TV Shows Coming In September

As we reach the end of August, let’s look ahead to every Disney Plus original that’s headed to the streaming service in September. As usual, each week’s haul of new content will deliver a bunch of fresh episodes of D+’s ongoing series. Alongside these, though, September will bring an original movie, a few new shows and one of Disney’s biggest films of the year that’s being released in a groundbreaking way.

Yes, that’s obviously Mulan. As well as a limited theatrical release, the live-action remake of the beloved animated flick is set to debut on Disney Plus on Friday, September 4th via the newly unveiled Premier Access level of the site. Users will have to pay $29.99 on top of their typical subscription fees to view the movie. The upside, though, is that it will remain available to stream from then on, so you can watch it as many times as you like for that price.

Here’s the full list of every D+ original coming in September:

Friday September 4th Mulan Earth to Ned (Episodes 1-10) Weird But True – Episode 304 – Germs Pixar In Real Life – Episode 111 – “Coco: Abuelita Says No Music” – Finale Muppets Now (Episode 6) Finale – “Socialized” One Day At Disney – Episode 140 – “Alice Taylor: Studiolab” Friday September 11th Weird But True – Episode 305 – Photography One Day At Disney (Short) Episode 141 – “Amanda Lauder: Chef Chocolatier”

Friday September 18th Becoming (Episodes 1-10) Weird But True – Episode 306 – Trains One Day At Disney (Short) Episode 142 – “Dr. Natalie Mylniczenko: Veterinarian” Friday September 25th Secret Society of Second-Born Royals Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom Weird But True – Episode 307 – Venomous Animals One Day At Disney (Short) Episode 143 – “Ashley Girdich: R&D Imagineer Manager”

Other highlights on the first Friday of the month include the season finales of Pixar in Real Life and Muppets Now. But with the end of one Jim Henson Company show comes the start of another. Yes, that same day all 10 episodes of Earth to Ned drop, a new talk show hosted by alien invader Ned. A whole season arriving at once is unusual for the site, but that trick is repeated two weeks later with Becoming, a new docuseries exploring the origins of various celebrities including Adam Devine, Nick Kroll and Ashley Tisdale. All 10 installments of that go live on the 11th.

On the final Friday of the month, you can catch Secret Society of Second-Born Royals, a new original movie about a princess (Peyton Lee) who discovers she has superpowers. National Geographic documentary Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom, meanwhile, narrated by Josh Gad, arrives the same day.

Tell us, though, what are you going to be watching on Disney Plus in September? Let us know in the comments section below.