Disney Plus Announces Over 30 New Movies/TV Shows For November

Disney Plus has announced their full slate of new additions for November, and it unveils a Thanksgiving feast of fresh content.

Following its debut at the end of October, The Mandalorian will air new episodes of its second season every Friday, so Star Wars fans will be set through the rest of the year. But there’s much else to enjoy on the streaming service over the course of the month as well and you can see the entire list below.

Released November 6

Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Season 2, Episode 2 “Chapter 10”

Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom – Episode 7, “The Big Egg Switcheroo”

Weird But True – Episode 313, “Camping”

The Right Stuff – Episode 6

One Day At Disney – Episode 149 “Disney Goldie & Bear” (s1)

Disney Goldie & Bear (s2)

Disney Junior Fancy Nancy: Fancy it Yourself (s1)

Disney’s A Christmas Carol

Mr. Magoo

Released November 13

Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Season 2 – Episode 3 “Chapter 11”

Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom – Episode 8 Finale – “Baby Gorilla Grace”

The Right Stuff – Episode 7

Inside Pixar

One Day At Disney – Episode 150

Petra: City of Riches

Ultimate Viking Sword

Released November 17

LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special

Released November 18

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse – Episode 1 “Supermarket Scramble”

Released November 20

Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Season 2 – Episode 4 “Chapter 12”

The Right Stuff – Episode 8 – Finale

One Day At Disney – Episode 151

Marvel’s 616

Planes

Planes: Fire Rescue

The Real Right Stuff

Released November 27

Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Season 2 – Episode 5 “Chapter 13”

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse – Episode 2 & 3

One Day At Disney – Episode 152

Black Beauty

Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day

The Adventures of Yellow Dog: Far From Home

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Maximum Venum (s3)

Once Upon a Time in Wonderland

Party Animals (s1)

Alaska: Port Protection

Simpsons Forever

As you can see, throughout October, fresh episodes of D+’s other ongoing series debut, including The Right Stuff, One Day at Disney and Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom. New show The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse also kicks off in November and the 27th’s haul is particularly great for TV content, too, with season 3 of Marvel’s Spider-Man animated series and OUAT spinoff Once Upon a Time in Wonderland landing.

Moving on to the movies coming our way next month, November 6th delivers Disney’s A Christmas Carol and classic 90s Leslie Nielson comedy Mr. Magoo. Meanwhile, documentary Inside Pixar arrives on the 13th. Strangely, Disney Plus is adding a couple of new titles during the week after that, including LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special, which features some of the actors from the films.

November 20th is then another great day for new releases, as we’ve got Marvel Studios docuseries Marvel 616, both Planes movies and The Real Right Stuff, telling the story that inspired the astronaut drama. A week later, on the 27th, you can catch the likes of Black Beauty and Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day.

Tell us, though, what movies and TV shows from this list are you planning on watching on Disney Plus next month? Join the conversation in the comments section below.